Work is nearing completion on a $100 million indoor water park under construction by developer Bart Blatstein outside the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel. The Island Waterpark is expected to occupy 103,000 square feet and will include slides, pools and a lazy river, food and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms.The entire project will be covered by a retractable glass-pane roof to make it a year-round destination. The park is slated to open this summer. (JOE MARTUCCI / DRONE PHOTOJOURNALIST)
Delainey Sutley scored eight goals and had 16 draw controls to lead the host Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team to a 19-11 win over previously unbeaten and fifth-ranked Holy Spirit on Monday.
Madison Wenner scored six goals for the Red Raiders, who are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11.
Katie Pierce and Brynn Culmone each added a goal and two assists for O.C. (5-3), and Gracie Pierce, Kelsea Cooke and Ryan Cooke all scored one. Goalie Aliza Otton made three saves.
Brielle Soltys tallied five and had an assist for the Spartans (6-1), and Maddie Abbott scored three. Kendall Murphy scored twice and Hanna Watson contributed one goal and three assists.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 16, Cedar Creek 5: Rylie Gemberling scored six and had one assist for visiting OLMA (7-2), and Gabby Eaise scored four. Alex Sirakides added two goals, and Lucia Visalli, Gabby Celli, Jenna D'Orio and Grace McMahon each scored once. Goalies Kaleigh Matlack and Brooke Callan shared time for the Villagers and each made three saves. Cedar Creek fell to 3-5.
