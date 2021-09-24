Summer Reimet scores 3 to help 2nd-ranked Ocean City pull away from Absegami

The Braves were competitive in the half, and Ocean City didn’t score again until Reimet made it 3-0 with 4 minutes, 18 seconds before halftime. Nnewehi got her second assist.

Lisa Cuneo, a former Ocean City assistant, is in her second season as the head coach.

“We had our moments today,” Cuneo said. “We’ve set the bar really high. We’re never going to settle. The team dynamic is really good. Everyone is looking for each other from back to front.”

Joy Slimmer scored in the 16th minute of the second half to up the lead to 4-0. Both teams began to substitute, and Reimet scored her third goal from in front. Hope Slimmer got her second assist.

“I think we played great,” Absegami coach Elizabeth Lee. “Ocean City is a tremendous team with a lot of firepower. We didn’t want to be on defense the whole game, and we were able to do that. A team like Ocean City puts you on defense, and if you’re on defense the whole game you’ll make mistakes. We’re definitely getting better. Our goal today was to be competitive, and I think we competed well.

“I’d like to see Becca (Silipena) get All-South Jersey. She was all-conference last year, but we didn’t play our usual schedule. She doesn’t always get noticed, but she had the opportunity today, and she played a great game.”

