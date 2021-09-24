Summer Reimet scores 3 to help 2nd-ranked Ocean City pull away from Absegami

OCEAN CITY — Senior center forward Summer Reimet scored three goals and nearly had a few more Friday as Ocean City High School beat visiting Absegami 5-0 in girls soccer at the Tennessee Avenue fields.
The Red Raiders, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-0. All of their games so far have been in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division. Absegami fell to 3-3 (1-2).
Reimet scored 35 goals as a sophomore in 2019 to help Ocean City go 24-1-1 and win the state Group III. She scored 23 goals in last fall’s COVID-19-shortened season as the Red Raiders went 11-0-1.
Reimet leads O.C. with 13 goals this year. She also got her second assist of the season Joy Slimmer’s goal. McKenna Chisholm also scored. Goalie Tori Vliet earned the shutout with six saves.
“We had a lot of seniors graduate last year, but a lot of freshmen have helped us, especially Naomi (Nnewehi), Caryn (McDonnell) and Brooke (Liebrand),” said Reimet, a 17-year-old Ocean City resident. “My teammates have really helped me. Our competition gets better and better, especially after we won state two years. ago. They all bring their ‘A game’ against us.”
Braves goalie Rebecca Silipena made 17 saves, many of them spectacular diving stops on Reimet and others right in front of the net.
Reimet scored in the second minute to make it 1-0 following a lead pass from Nnewehi. Chisholm added a goal from the right side into the left corner in the 12th minute, and Hope Slimmer (Joy’s sister) assisted.
The Braves were competitive in the half, and Ocean City didn’t score again until Reimet made it 3-0 with 4 minutes, 18 seconds before halftime. Nnewehi got her second assist.
Lisa Cuneo, a former Ocean City assistant, is in her second season as the head coach.
“We had our moments today,” Cuneo said. “We’ve set the bar really high. We’re never going to settle. The team dynamic is really good. Everyone is looking for each other from back to front.”
Joy Slimmer scored in the 16th minute of the second half to up the lead to 4-0. Both teams began to substitute, and Reimet scored her third goal from in front. Hope Slimmer got her second assist.
“I think we played great,” Absegami coach Elizabeth Lee. “Ocean City is a tremendous team with a lot of firepower. We didn’t want to be on defense the whole game, and we were able to do that. A team like Ocean City puts you on defense, and if you’re on defense the whole game you’ll make mistakes. We’re definitely getting better. Our goal today was to be competitive, and I think we competed well.
“I’d like to see Becca (Silipena) get All-South Jersey. She was all-conference last year, but we didn’t play our usual schedule. She doesn’t always get noticed, but she had the opportunity today, and she played a great game.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
