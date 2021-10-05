Summer Reimet breaks Ocean City record for most goals in season, career

OCEAN CITY — Summer Reimet scored her 100th career goal Tuesday.
But that wasn’t even her biggest accomplishment.
Reimet scored six to lead the Ocean City High School girls soccer team to an 8-1 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at the Tennessee Avenue Sports Complex.
Along with scoring her 100th career goal, Reimet broke two program records— most career and single-season goals. The senior attacker entered with 99 goals and now has 105, including 36 this season.
The Red Raiders (9-0) are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek fell to 4-5.
“I feel great,” said Reimet, 17, of Ocean City. “First, I want to thank my teammates for supporting me the entire season. They knew it was a goal of mine from the start, and they helped me achieve my goals. That is very important to me.
She didn't know the milestons and records would all come Tuesday. "I was hoping. Luckily, it was. And it was just perfect.”
Last season, Faith Slimmer finished her standout career as the program leader in goals (100) and assists (65).
When Ocean City won the state Group III title in 2019, Slimmer and Reimet each scored 35 goals, a Red Raiders record they shared for most in a single season.
Slimmer now plays at College of Charleston, an NCAA Division I program in South Carolina.
Hope Slimmer, Faith's younger sister, got three assists Tuesday, bringing her career total to 64. Hope only needs two more to break her sister's team record. Most of the younger Slimmer's assists this season have come on Reimet’s goals.
“It was great playing with her,” Reimet said about Slimmer. “I’m glad that her sister (Hope) was able to help me break this record. Hope will probably break her sister’s (assist) record soon. I'm just really happy about everything.”
Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo took over the program in 2020. But she had been an assistant for seven years before that under former coach Kelly Halliday.
Watching Faith Slimmer and Reimet become among the top players in the state has been “an amazing journey. … Building them together was great,” Cuneo said, adding that Tuesday was "Summer’s day.”
“She was on a mission. Obviously, since August, she has been on a mission,” the second-year coach said. “We owe her a lot. She has transformed this program. (She) and Faith together over the years have just been the dynamic duo. So, (Reimet) really stepped up this year (after the lost Slimmer to graduation) to take the lead and be a target for us up top.
“Her goal is to help us as a program.”
After the game, Reimet, who has committed to Monmouth University, took pictures with teammates and coaches. She was awarded the ball with which she scored her 100th career goal. Her team also had prepared signs and a ball that each player and coach signed.
Some players wrote “you are a beast,” Cuneo said.
“The girls get behind her, as you can see,” Cuneo said. “We are all there for her. We are more excited than she is probably. Now, we transfer our ideas to Hope breaking the assist record and, of course, (team) trophies. Because that is the end goal, and they all know that.
“But (Reimet’s) success is our success. I don’t think there is any slowing her down.”
Remaining undefeated
Ocean City led 5-0 at halftime. Reimet scored the first three goals. Mckenna Chisholm and Aimee Altieri also scored for the Red Raiders.
Joy Slimmer, Hope and Faith’s younger sister, finished with two assists. Tori Vliet made six saves. Vliet also had an assist on Reimet’s sixth goal. Reimet also finished with an assist.
Corinne Morgan scored for the Pirates in the 63rd minute. Gianna Thoms made four saves.
Ocean City defeated Cedar Creek 5-0 on Sept. 15
“I was not expecting (to score) six,” Reimet said. “Cedar Creek is a good team. I’m just really happy how it turned out. I’m really proud of everyone.”
For the rest of the season, Cuneo said, her players have to continue to work hard to remain undefeated.
The Red Raiders will host fourth-ranked Williamstown at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
“That’s a big proving game. That’s a big out-of-conference game,” Cuneo said. “We have to take it one game at a time.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
