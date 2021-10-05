Summer Reimet breaks Ocean City record for most goals in season, career

Slimmer now plays at College of Charleston, an NCAA Division I program in South Carolina.

Hope Slimmer, Faith's younger sister, got three assists Tuesday, bringing her career total to 64. Hope only needs two more to break her sister's team record. Most of the younger Slimmer's assists this season have come on Reimet’s goals.

“It was great playing with her,” Reimet said about Slimmer. “I’m glad that her sister (Hope) was able to help me break this record. Hope will probably break her sister’s (assist) record soon. I'm just really happy about everything.”

Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo took over the program in 2020. But she had been an assistant for seven years before that under former coach Kelly Halliday.

Watching Faith Slimmer and Reimet become among the top players in the state has been “an amazing journey. … Building them together was great,” Cuneo said, adding that Tuesday was "Summer’s day.”

“She was on a mission. Obviously, since August, she has been on a mission,” the second-year coach said. “We owe her a lot. She has transformed this program. (She) and Faith together over the years have just been the dynamic duo. So, (Reimet) really stepped up this year (after the lost Slimmer to graduation) to take the lead and be a target for us up top.