Strong 4th quarter leads Methacton past Atlantic City in Boardwalk Basketball Classic game

WILDWOOD — The score was close for most of Wednesday's game.

Methacton just had a stronger start to the fourth quarter.

Cassidy Kropp finished with a game-high 13 points to lead the Worcester Township, Pennsylvania, school to a 39-28 victory over Atlantic City in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic showcase game Wednesday at Wildwoods Convention Center. She went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

The Vikings (1-3) pulled within three or four points a couple times in the third quarter. Methacton led 23-19 late in the third, but soon extended its lead to 31-19 and continued on a dominant run and took a larger lead.

Methacton outscored Atlantic City 13-9 in the fourth.

"Just as coaches, we have to do a better job teaching situations and execution," Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said. "So as we continue in the season, we will see that execution and see them more familiar with those situations. Just as a coaching staff, we have to do a better job preparing them for games."

Quanirah Montague scored a team-leading 12 points for the Vikings. The senior standout had multiple blocks and steals in the game and gave her team many opportunities to score. She also had some crucial putbacks.

Montague said they were "playing to their level."

"We have to stop playing to other people's level because we are better than what we were," she said. "We are going to make a comeback for this season. I think we played to their level. … Just watch us and how we moved, we weren't moving right. So, they executed us."

Montague added the Vikings made bad shots and passes Wednesday.

"It was our fault," the Mississippi State University commit said.

Methacton led 8-4 after the first quarter and 16-11 at halftime. Atlantic City's Bridget Roach made a 3 with seconds remaining in the first half. The Vikings opened the third on a 4-0 run, and kept the game close. Methacton led 26-19 after three, but before that not led by more than four points in the quarter.

Roach finished with seven points. Sasha Lemons scored five, all in the fourth quarter. Taison Parker and Eileen Roach each scored two. Atlantic City had missed opportunities to score more Wednesday.

Mariri Smith scored 12 for Methacton, Abby Arnold added 10.

"We are going to improve," Montague said. "We are going to turn it around."

Methacton won the Classic's Jack Buchanan Showcase on Tuesday. Atlantic City's game Dec. 23 was canceled due to weather. The Vikings won their first game of the season, but now lost three straight. The season just started, so the team is not worried, Lantz said.

The coaching staff wants to keep preparing the players, Lantz said.

"There is a ton of basketball season left," said Lantz, who noted some players on his team are still getting acclimated to having a larger role. "I'm very confident we will improve as the season goes on. And as it progresses, they will be more comfortable and we will be able to execute better."