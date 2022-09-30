Strong 2nd half sends Middle Township past Lower Cape May in Anchor Bowl

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Remi Rodriguez had not practiced during the week.

The sophomore running back was dealing with an Achilles injury but was cleared to play just hours before the Middle Township High School football team was set to kick off against its rival Friday night. Rodriguez admitted he was not feeling 100% but wanted to do whatever it took for his teammates.

Rodriguez rushed for 181 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the Panthers to an 18-12 victory over previously undefeated Lower Cape May Regional in the 27th annual Anchor Bowl.

The rivals have played an annual Thanksgiving Eve or Day game since 1996. Like many others in the state, the teams moved their long-time holiday ritual to the regular season. This was the 105th meeting between the two programs.

The Panthers improved to 3-2. The Caper Tigers fell to 4-1.

"I just had to show up for my team," the 15-year-old said.

After the game, Rodriguez said his injury "felt great," mainly due to his happiness. And there were plenty of reasons to smile, especially in the second half.

Middle trailed 12-0 at halftime but dominated time of possession in the second half. The Panthers' received the second-half kickoff and put together an 86-yard, 14-play scoring drive that chewed up almost the entire third quarter clock.

Rodriguez, who had 34 rushing yards at halftime, rushed for 47 yards on the drive that set up Tyree Moore's 2-yard score to cut the deficit to 12-6. Then Middle went for an onside kick, which the Panthers' Jaedin McGaha recovered.

Rodriguez scored an 18-yard TD to tie the game 12-12.

At halftime, the team just talked regaining energy, Rodriguez said.

"This was very big," he said. "It feels great. It feels amazing to take the (win) away from them. We just ran the ball hard. I ran 100%. I knew what I had to do."

Running is something the team enjoys, Middle coach Frank Riggitano said. Moore had 33 rushing yards, while Travis Lombardo also had some nice runs. Rodriguez was still the most dominant player Friday.

"He is an exceptional talent, and we are happy we have him," the coach said of Rodriguez. "Hopefully, he can get healthy over the next couple of days and feel even better next week."

Lower finally got its first offensive possession of the second half with 2 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Quarterback Hunter Ray completed 10- and 9-yard passes, Isaiah Carr-Wing had a 24-yard run and Aiden McCarraher had a few nice runs to help the Caper Tigers get to Middle's 10-yard line. But, Lower fumbled the ball, and the Panthers recovered.

Rodriguez rushed for 55 yards on the ensuing drive, but the Lower defense forced a punt. That was needed as there was only 2:21 left in the game.

However, the Caper Tigers went three-and-out. The snap was high on the ensuing punt, and Middle started the drive at Lower's 10. Two plays later, Rodriguez's 2-yard TD capped the scoring.

Middle's Michael Zarfati had an interception with 8 seconds left.

"It was a great and exciting game," Riggitano said. "The big thing about it was watching our kids get excited about what they were doing. They had the juice. We had them reeling, and we stayed with it."

Lower and Middle each went three-and-out on their opening possessions of the game. The Caper Tigers punted, while the Panthers attempted a fourth-and-1 from their own 19-yard line. Middle kicker Patrick Licata went out of the game after the first drive. The Lower defense prevented the first down and took over.

Four plays later, McCarraher rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to give Lower a 6-0 lead. The junior rushed for 100 yards in the first half and finished with 114 but suffered an injury late in the game.

After his score, Middle put together a great drive into Lower territory behind Remi Rodriguez’s 20 rushing yards. But Caper Tigers sophomore Zac Castellano made his fourth interception of the season.

Lower did not do much with the turnover.

Middle’s Tyree Moore recovered a fumble to set up his team with great field position. However, after an illegal substitution penalty and a sack, Middle was forced to punt.

The Caper Tigers put together an 87-yard, 10-yard drive capped by junior Ray’s 1-yard score. McCarraher had 56 rushing yards, including a 32-yard run, on the drive. Ray’s score extended Lower’s lead to 12-0.

With the win, the Panthers lead the Anchor Bowl series 18-9 and won the annual battle for the 10th time in the last 11 year. Middle leads the overall series 64-36-5. Riggitano liked playing on Thanksgiving Day or Eve, and "wished we were playing at the end of the year," he said.

"It's always nice to win a football game," Riggitano said. "But this one is extra special because it means so much to both communities. … It's a great feeling."

Riggitano also earned his 101st career win, tying former Ocean City coach Gary Degenhardt for most career wins in Cape May County high school history.

"It's nice, but it's never about me," Riggitano said. "It's about the kids."