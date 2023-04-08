OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team made some defensive adjustments at halftime Saturday and dominated the second half.

The Red Raiders shut out Lenape in the final 24 minutes en route to a 7-4 victory in a nonconference game at Carey Stadium. Dylan Dwyer, Jack Davis and Charlie Schutta each scored two goals for Ocean City.

The Red Raiders (3-0) are ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11. Lenape (0-2), which advanced to the South Jersey Group IV finals last season, is No. 7.

The game was tied 4-4 at halftime.

"We just went into the locker room and (Ocean City) coach (Joe) LaTorre said the game wasn't over and got us pumped up. It was a team win," said Dwyer, 18, of Ocean City. "Our defense played great. (Goalie) Winfield (Dunn) played great. He did awesome. We just decided we need to straighten some things. … The offense got the ball rolling. We were pumped up. We wanted to win this one. It was big."

Dwyer won eight of his 14 faceoff attempts and had a team-leading seven ground balls. Last spring, he was a first team-Press All-Star for his faceoff contributions.

Early in the third quarter, Davis scored off an assist from Pat Grimley to give Ocean City a 5-4 lead. With 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining in the quarter, Grimley again scored to extend the lead to 6-4. Midway through the fourth, Schutta capped the scoring.

Ocean City played great defense in the second half and forced many turnovers. The Red Raiders made it very difficult for Lenape to generate opportunities, and Dunn made great saves when the Indians did get shots off. Defenders Paul Tjoumakaris and Zach Mirsky forced some turnovers and grabbed ground balls, giving possession back to the offense.

Dunn made 11 saves.

"The first half, we were getting stuff moving," said Davis, 17, of Absecon. "But we knew they were going to bring the intensity. They are a tough team. We brought the intensity back (in the second half) and came out with the first goal.

"Mainly, our goal was to give the defense a break. Take the possessions slow and take our time," the senior attacker said. "On offense, when we take our time and get stuff moving, we got three (goals), and the defense played their game and made stops. … I'm ecstatic. Props to the defense. They really held it down. They don't get much recognition. I give our game to the defense, honestly."

Dwyer opened the scoring early in the first quarter. Nolan Samson and Nik Williams each scored to give Lenape a 3-1 lead. In the second quarter, Dwyer scored off an assist from Schutta to tie the game 2-2. After a Lenape goal, Scored off an assist from Davis to tie the game 3-3.

With 4:14 remaining in the first half, Samson scored to give Lenape a 4-3 lead. Less than two minutes later, Davis scored off an impressive diagonal pass from Grimley to make the score 4-4.

LaTorre called Lenape a "quality team."

"They will more than likely be in the South Jersey Group lV final and possibly win it," LaTorre said. "That was a very skilled, talented and hard-working team we played against. We knew it would be close. We knew at certain points they may have momentum and score on a run. They were a high-quality team. We just had to pick it up in the second half."

Ocean City opened its season with an impressive win over Ridge, a North Jersey perennial power. The Red Raiders were trailing by four goals in that one before rallying.

9"I'm proud of our team's adjustment to adversity," LaTorre said. "This is a high-character group of guys. These guys have no quit in them, and their heart has shown every time they are on the field."

The Red Raiders will play defending state Group I champion Manasquan next Saturday and then nationally ranked Don Bosco Prep on April 18.

"Our schedule doesn't get any easier," said LaTorre. "It gets harder and harder. These guys have been grinding, and it has shown in the early season, so hopefully the best is yet to come for us."

Last season, Ocean City lost in the S.J. Group III semifinals with a young team. This spring, the Red Raiders have a ton of seniors and other experienced players, like Davis and Dwyer. The seniors have eight home games left at Carey Stadium, Dwyer said.

"We only have so many games left," Dwyer said. "We are ready to go. We want to go for it all."

Added Davis, "We are starting off well, and that helps a lot, but it's not over yet."

Ocean City High School boys lacrosse hosts Lenape