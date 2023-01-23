 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton's Kayla Kass wins NJAC Rookie of the Week

Stockton University freshman runner Kayla Kass was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women’s indoor track and field on Monday.

It was her first NJAC weekly honor in the sport.

Kass did well in two events Friday at the Ramapo College Opener at the New York Armory. She finished fifth in a field of 37 and first among the NCAA Division III runners in the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 21.93 seconds. Competing in her first collegiate 800, she finished behind only three Division I runners and one from D-II.

Later in the meet, Kass combined with Meredith O'Donnell, Lauren Maldonado (an Egg Harbor Township High school graduate) and freshman Emma Petrolia to help Stockton finish fifth among 21 teams in the 4x400 relay in 4:12.63. The Ospreys were the top D-III team in the event.

In the fall season, Kass was chosen the NJAC Rookie of the Week four times in  cross country and won the NJAC Rookie of the Year award. She was an NJAC first-team selection.

