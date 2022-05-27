Stockton's Darren Wan named CoSIDA Academic All-District

Stockton University senior thrower Darren Wan was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District 2 track and field/cross country team.

The Egg Harbor Township High School graduate earned the honor for the third consecutive year, becoming the eighth student-athlete in Stockton history to be selected three times. Wan earned a 3.97 GPA and recently graduated with a master's degree in business administration.

Wan will conclude his collegiate career when the 24-year-old competes in the hammer throw Saturday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor championships in Ohio. He also qualified for the national event last spring and finished 10th toto just miss out on All-American status (top eight).

This year, Wan is ranked seventh in nation in D-III in the hammer throw with a toss of 58.12 meters

With Stockton, Wan competed in indoor and outdoor track & field, earning four all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honor and three U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region accolades. Wan owns two school records — the indoor weight throw (17.96) and the outdoor hammer throw (58.17).

Wan is a two-time USTFCCCA All-Academic athlete. He was named to the 2021 NJAC All-Academic first team. He is also a two-time NJAC All-Academic honorable mention.

Next week, Wan will attend the NCAA Career in Sports Forum at the NCAA National Office in Indianapolis. The event brings together athletes from all three NCAA divisions to learn about and explore potential careers in sports.

