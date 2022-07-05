Stockton's Darren Wan, Mike Carfagno among 124 Stockton athlete to earn NJAC All-Academic honors

Egg Harbor Township High School graduates Darren Wan and Mike Carfagno were among the 124 Stockton University student-athletes named to the 2021-22 New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.

Wan was named to the first team, while Carfagno was named to the second team. Wan recently graduated with a degree in business studies. Carfagno is a rising junior who majors in health science.

Also making the first team was women's volleyball player Sophia Marziello. Women's soccer player Susan Porambo was named to the second team. Students have to be either a sophomore, junior or senior and have a grade-point average of 3.20 or higher to be eligible for the NJAC All-Academic team.

Wan earned All-American status after he finished sixth in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships. He was also named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America second team. Carfagno earned an NJAC honorable mention in the shot put for both the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.

There were 120 Ospreys earned NJAC All-Academic honorable mention spots. Here are the Press-area athletes to earn the honor.

Kelsey Andrus (Oakcrest, field hockey), Brynn Bowman (Ocean City, women's tennis), Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional, women's volleyball), Matthew Carter (Oakcrest, track and field), Madeline Corbett (Mainland Regional, cross country/track and field), Madison Dancisin (Pinelands, field hockey), Sarb Devi (Absegami, women's tennis), Grady Edwards (Barnegat, men's soccer), Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek, field hockey).

Rylee Getter (Absegami, women's soccer), Chris Johnson (Wildwood Catholic, track and field), Matthew Keidat (Holy Spirit, track and field), Andrew Luongo (Southern Regional, baseball), Lauren Maldonado (EHT, track and field), Antonio Matos (St. Augustine Prep, Hammonton), Luke McBrearty (Hammonton, track and field), Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional, women's lacrosse).

Angelo Moynihan (Atlantic City, track and field), Calvin Nguyen (Cape May Tech, cross country), Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland, women's lacrosse/soccer), Daniel Rodriguez (EHT, track and field), Mike Schiattarella (Southern, baseball), Khristina Washington (Hammonton, track and field), Sydney Williams (Millville, women's soccer) and Holly Yannacone (Southern, women's lacrosse).

Men's lacrosse: Ocean City High graduates Noam Levy-Smith and Hayden Smallwood and players were named to the Spring 2022 Colonial States Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.

Levy-Smith majors in business accounting, while Smallwood major in exercise science. Both are sophomores.

Student-athletes who achieved a 3.20 grade-point average in the spring 2022 semester or higher made the team. There were 624 athletes from the 10 CSAC institutions and nine associate members. Stockton is an associate member as the Ospreys' primary conference in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The NJAC does not sponsor men's lacrosse.

Stockton men's lacrosse featured 45 players on its roster this season. So, almost half its players earned the honor. This was the fourth straight spring at least 20 Ospreys earned CSAC All-Academic honors.

This season, the Ospreys went 17-3 (6-0 CSAC) and won the conference title. Stockton advanced to the second round of the Division III NCAA Tournament.

Also being named to the all-academic team are: Ryan Anderson, Colin Bernstein, Reegan Capozzoli, Eric D’Arminio, Evan Deans, Patrick Dunleavy, Anthony Ferreira, Nick Grande, Evan Hilla, Logan Holleritter, Maximillian Matthies, Grant Pargas, Dante Poli, Brendan Scanlon, Aidan Shandley, Luc Swedlund, Matt Thermann, Jackson Tilves, Brendan Wahlers, Liam Wharton, George White and Colin Wood.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

