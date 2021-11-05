Stockton's Charlotte Leon, Pinelands grad Emma Capriglione earn NJAC volleyball honors

Stockton University women's volleyball players Charlotte Leon and Emma Capriglione earned New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Friday.

Leon was named to the NJAC first team, while Capriglione was selected to the second team. For Leon, it was her third all-conference honor. For Capriglione, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, it was her first.

Leon is fifth in the NJAC in kills (3.22 kills per set) and seventh in points per set (3.59). Her points per set average led the Ospreys. Leon reached double digits in kills in 23 of 32 matches, including a season-high 20 against Cabrini on Sept. 15.

Capriglione had a breakout sophomore season. The outside hitter recorded 304 kills and averaged 3.04 points per set, which was the second-most among the Ospreys. She added 167 digs, 30 aces and 29 blocks. Capriglione reached double digits in kills in 13 matches this season.

Stockton's season ended Thursday night with a 3-0 loss to Montclair State in the NJAC Tournament semifinals.

Montclair won by set scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-22. The Ospreys were trying to advance to the championship match for the third straight season.