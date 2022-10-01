Stockton women's soccer plays to scoreless draw with Kean

The Stockton University women's soccer team played to a scoreless tie Saturday with Kean in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in rainy conditions at the turf field on Pomona road.

In April, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved changes to overtime rules, eliminating the period altogether for the regular season. It’s the second 90-minute tie of the season for the Ospreys (5-5-2, 0-2-1 NJAC).

Stockton outshot Kean 12-6.

The Ospreys entered the game on a three-game losing streak, so the team was looking to get back in the win column. The Ospreys had their chances, including six shots on net and eight corner kicks.

Senior Sydney Williams (Millville High School) took two shots, including one on net. Emily Hauck and Kendra Cirino each had a shot on net. Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) made three saves to earn her first career shutout.

Abigail Wing made four saves in 36 minutes of action for Kean (3-5-3 overall, 0-2-1 NJAC). Julia Masucci made one.

Field hockey: The Ospreys (6-3) were scheduled to host William Paterson on Saturday. However, the game was postponed due to the weather in the area stemming from Hurricane Ian. This would have been their first game in NJAC play. The Ospreys will host Rowan University on Wednesday.

Men's/women's cross country: The Ospreys competed in the Paul Short Run on Friday, which was an open run that featured mostly NCAA Division I athletes. There was no team scoring in the event.

In men's 8K, Cooper Knorr finished 62nd out of 532 runners in 25 minutes, 04.90 seconds, which was the fastest time for an Osprey ever had at the Paul Short Run. Erik Ackerman finished 182nd (26:06). Brandon Shymanski was 230th (26:26.10). Sam Tenenbaum (26:41.10) and Clayton Engle (26:54.60) placed 271st and 290th, respectively.

Jaelyn Barkley ran the second-fastest time by a Stockton female at the Paul Short Run, crossing the finish line in 22:53.60. She finished the 6K in 59th place among 307 runners. Jessie Klenk finished 106th in 23:24.5.

Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional) was 122nd in 23:41.20. Freshman Guinevere Kennedy (23:50.00) and Madelyn Valasek (23:55.30) finished 129th and 131st, respectively.