Stockton resumes season Wednesday after 2-week break

The Stockton University men’s basketball team has not played in a little more than two weeks.

The Ospreys (9-2, 4-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference) suffered a 79-37 loss on Dec. 20 to Randolph-Macon College, which is No. 3 in the d3hoops.com’s Top 25. Stockton is No. 23. The Stockton women’s team (8-4, 3-2) got to play twice last week, Thursday and Friday, so its layoff is much shorter heading into Wednesday’s action.

NJAC teams need to have a week off during the year, Stockton coach Scott Bittner said. His team typically takes off around Christmas, so the layoff doesn’t seem too long for the Ospreys, who will return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The College of New Jersey.

But what is difficult is not having a game before heading into the crucial part of their schedule, Bittner said Tuesday. Thirteen of Stockton’s remaining 14 regular-season games are against conference opponents.

“The thing that stinks is playing your conference games without having a warm-up,” said Bittner, who noted next season the team will play Dec. 29 and 30 as “those games will help you get ready for your league schedule, whereas now we’re going to play (Wednesday), and hopefully there won’t be too much rust.”

The time off was important for the Ospreys to rest and regroup, and it also gave Bittner extra time to recruit future players. However, the Ospreys are excited to return to the court and have a renewed focus, Bittner added.

For instance, Stockton has not played a full 40-minute game this season, Bittner said. The team has played a strong 30 minutes, but not a complete game. That is one thing he hopes changes down the stretch.

“I don’t think we’ve gotten our edge like we had last year,” Bittner said. Last season, the Ospreys finished 26-5 (15-3 NJAC), captured the conference title and reached the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.

“I think we are still playing a little arrogant, as if we are supposed to win. Acting like teams are supposed to lay down for us, which isn’t going to happen. That’s what I’m looking most for, like a renewed edge to the details, especially on the defensive side of the ball. … We are not getting as many stops as we should be getting.”

There were still many positives from the first part of the year. The Ospreys are talented, with players like DJ Campbell (Vineland High School) and Ky Flanders (Wildwood). Campbell was the NJAC Player of the Year last season. Flanders was the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Kadian Dawkins, Rynell Lawrence (Millville), Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) and others add to the talent level. The Ospreys work hard, but there is “another level you have to get to to be a great team,” Bittner said.

And that is the goal for the second half of the season.

“It’s just now playing up to our talent level,” Bittner said.

Stockton is in fourth place in the NJAC. Kean (12-0, 5-0) and Rowan (9-3, 5-0) are in first and second, respectively. Montclair State (10-1, 4-0) is third.

“Until everyone plays everybody, it’s hard to say what is what,” Bittner said.

The Ospreys won the NJAC last season and will need to show its mental toughness down the stretch to repeat, Bittner said.

“It’s hard to say until you tip it off on Wednesday,” Bittner said. “I kind of feel like the guys that I need to have are renewed and (have) a level of humility. They realize it’s not going to be easy.”