Stockton heading to Salisbury, Maryland, to face No. 1 team in country in NCAA tourney

The Salisbury University men's lacrosse team lost the national championship game in overtime in 2021 and is ranked No. 1 in the country this year.

But having to face the 12-time national champion Sea Gulls on their home field in Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament is something Stockton University has embraced as an appropriate challenge.

"If you wanna win the whole thing, at some point your probably have to beat Salisbury. Does it matter if it's in the fourth or fifth round? Probably not," Ospreys coach Kevin Zulauf said Friday morning.

Stockton (17-2) will play at Salisbury (18-1) at noon Saturday. The winner will face either Washington & Lee or Cabrini at 3 p.m. Sunday in Salisbury. Stockton beat UMass Boston 26-8 in a first-round game at home Wednesday. The Sea Gulls had a first-round bye into the 38-team tournament.

The Ospreys practiced Friday morning at home and planned to board the bus for Maryland about 2 p.m., having given some of their players the chance to participate in the university's early graduation ceremony.

The teams met last year, and it didn't go well for the Ospreys, but the circumstances were unique. It was a hastily scheduled game after the Ospreys learned they could play a nonconference opponent under the 2021 COVID-19 restrictions. For the Ospreys, it was the season opener and the only nonconference game they got to play all year. The Sea Gulls, playing their seventh game of the season and ranked No. 2, won 26-6.

That was last year. This season, the Ospreys have won 15 games in a row.

"I think the way were playing, we're a very confident group. We're really playing our best at the right time, which is really the mark of a good team and what you want to do: continue to improve throughout the season," Zulauf said.

He called the Sea Gulls "ultra talented. They're probably the marquee program in Division III. But there is no fear in us. We know the task is tall, but we're mentally and physically prepared."

Salisbury is 13-0 at home, the Ospreys are 7-0 on the road. Zulauf said his team has overcome some issues, such as a late bus, to perform well away from Galloway Township.

"It's really about mental toughness and not caring about adversity. ... Our team just says it doesn't matter. We're just gonna go out and perform our best."

The Ospreys will need to be at their best to beat the team ranked No. 1 by the United States Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

"They've got a lot of size, athleticism and guys that can really score the ball, so its definitely going to be tough," Zulauf said. "Defensively, they're very stout. They're a tough, tough group to break down. But again, that just makes the challenge that much more fun."

That stout Salisbury defense also will have a challenge. Stockton is the top-scoring D-III team in the nation with an average of 20.58 goals per game. Salisbury is 11th (17.47 gpg). The Ospreys' Luc Swedlund has scored 86 goals, including five in the first-round NCAA game Wednesday. Dante Poli has added 63 goals, Reegan Capozzoli 51.

Against UMass, Poli, a junior attack, scored a season-high eight goals and got three assists to match his single-game career high of 11 points. Sean Haddock and Capozzoli each scored three.

Junior goalie Eric Lindskog made 12 saves to earn his 16th win of the season.

Cross Ferrara leads the Sea Gulls in goals (76) and points (99) and was named the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Notes: Tickets Saturday at Sea Gull Stadium will cost $6 for general admission, $3 for students and senior citizens and $2 for children 3 to 12. Children under 3 will not be charged. ... Salisbury's most recent national title came in 2017. ... The Sea Gulls have won 84 NCAA tourney games, the most of any team across all levels. ... The national championship game will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut, and streamed live on NCAA.com. All other tournament games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams.

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.