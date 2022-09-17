Stockton field hockey wins third straight game

Four Stockton University field hockey players scored en route to a 4-2 victory over Elizabethtown in a nonconference game Saturday.

The win was Stockton's third straight. Stockton led 2-0 at halftime and outshot Elizabethtown 22-4.

Alexandria Palumbo scored and added an assist for the Ospreys (4-2). Madison Maguire, Jenna Fiorito and Elizabeth Rafferty each scored. Kylie Mitchell made one save.

Grace Hardy and Charlize Bobbyn scored for Elizabethtown (3-3).

Women's soccer: Heather Bertollo scored in the eighth minute to lead Stockton to a 1-0 victory over Alvernia University in a nonconference game.

The Ospreys improved to 5-2-1 and won their third straight game. Emily Hauck assisted on the game's only goal. The Ospreys outshot Alvernia 17-3, including two shots from Sydney Williams (Millville H.S.).

Megan Brady made two saves.

Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys (5-4) won two matches Friday and lost to Gettysburg 3-1 on Saturday at the Knights Invitational at Neumann University in Aston, Pennsylvania. Stockton beat Moravian 3-0 and Cedar Crest 3-2 on Friday.

Gettysburg beat the Ospreys with scores of 25-11, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-19. Kylie Ulrich led Gettysburg (11-1) with 13 kills and had nine digs. For Stockton, Kate Louer had 12 kills, two aces and eight digs, Camille De La Torre added 10 kills and three blocks, and Regan Mendick had 18 assists.

Stockton beat Moravian 25-8, 25-14 and 25-18. Haley Green and Louer had 12 kills apiece in the win.

The 3-2 win over Cedar Crest was Stockton’s 900 victory. The program began having intercollegiate matches in 1975 and the Ospreys’ all-time record is 900-505. The scores were 25-12, 21-25, 25-10, 24-26 and 15-8. Louer led with 18 kills and had 12 digs, and Aubrey Rentzel added 19 assists and 11 digs.

Cross country: The Ospreys women finished fifth out of eight teams (and third out of five in Division III) on Friday at the Haverford Main Line Invitational in Haverford, Pennsylvania. The men’s team was sixth out of eight teams (and fourth out of six in Division III).

Jaelyn Barkley led the women by finishing 17th out of 73 runners in the three-mile race in 18 minutes, 59.7 seconds. Jessie Klenk was 20th in 19:17.2 and freshman Kayla Kass finished 21st in 19:18.4.

In the four-mile men’s race, Cooper Knorr placed 27th out of 136 runners in 20:40.4. Erik Ackerman was 47th in 21:15.4 and Brandon Shymanski finished 51st in 21:25.8.