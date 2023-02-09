The Stockton University men's basketball team used a strong second-half performance Wednesday en route to a 78-61 victory over The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

TCNJ led 24-10 early in the first half and 36-35 at halftime. Stockton (20-3, 14-2 NJAC) outscored the Lions 43-25 in the second half. It was the Ospreys' sixth straight win.

Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) scored a game-high 21 points. He made five 3s. DJ Campbell (Vineland) scored 20, including four 3s, and grabbed 12 rebounds. Ky Flanders (Wildwood) scored 16, and Kadian Dawkins added 12. Dawkins also had a team-leading five assists, and Flanders made three 3s.

Jonathan Azoroh had seven rebounds and scored four.

Stockton shot 47% from the field and 57.1% from the free-throw line. In the second half Wednesday, Stockton went on a 19-2 run to take a 59-44 lead with 12 minutes, 36 remaining.

Women's basketball: TCNJ beat Stockton 60-35 in an NJAC matchup. The Lions (15-8, 10-6) led 35-15 at halftime and outscored the Ospreys 25-20 in the second half. Stockton (12-11, 7-9) entered the game with two straight wins and four in its last five.

Adriyana Jennings led the Ospreys with eight points. Madison Dulude scored seven and added a game-high eight rebounds. Madison LaRosa scored six, and Imene Fathi (Wildwood) added five.

Julia Setaro scored a game-high 15 for TCNJ. She made three 3s, and Nina Branchizio made four.