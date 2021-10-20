Steven Berrodin leads Middle past Ocean City: Late Tuesday roundup

Steven Berrodin scored three goals to lead the the Middle Township High School boys soccer team team to a 4-2 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Monday.
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Landon Osmundsen scored and added an assist for the Panthers (13-2-1). Austin Carr also had an assist. Devon Bock made for saves.
John Lindsay scored twice for the Red Raiders (10-4). Lambros Koutsfetsoulis finished with an assist. Aidan Walsh made four saves.
NJTAC Tournament first round
ACIT 10, Medford Tech 1: Lasana Konneh, Benny Sanchez and Samuel Olarte each scored twice for the Red Hawks (5-9). John Iside, Gavin Caracciolo and Isidro Sanchez ech scored once. Benny Sanchez, George Nikos, Billy Estevez and Isidro Sanchez each had an assist. Erick Perez made three saves. Nikos made two.
ACIT scored seven gfoa;s in the second half.
Brock Warren made 13 saves for Medford Tech (2-11).
Girls soccer
No. 3 Ocean City 3, Middle Twp. 1: Naomi Nnewihe scored twice for the Red Raiders (15-1). Hope Slimmer added two assists. Summer Reimet scored once. Brooke Liebrand had an assist. Tori Vliet made four saves. Ocean City is ranked No. 3 in. The Press Elite 11.
CC DiMauro scored off an assist from Olivia Sgrignioli for the Panthers (12-2). Brianna Robinson made 14 saves.
Field hockey
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinal
Point Pleasant Borough 4, No. 10 Southern Reg. 1: Caroline DeKenipp scored twice for undefeated Point Pleasant Boro (19-0). Ryane Fisahn and Heather Kimak also scored. For the Rams (11-4), Cuinn Deely scored in the second quarter. Claire Gosse made seven saves.
Southern is ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11.
Regular season
Lacey Twp. 4, Manchester Twp. 0: Ciera Robertson scored twice for the Lions (10-6-1). Caitlyn Voskanyan and Delaney Dittenhofer each scored once. Isabelle Merola and Autumn Mangan each had an assist.
Meghan Doctor made 19 saves for Manchester Township (5-12).
Girls volleyball
No. 11 Sterling 2, Hammonton 0: Sterling (14-4) won 25-9, 25-17. Carly Rosenbaum led with 13 assists. For the Blue Devils (8-11), Tiffany Paretti finished with seven digs, three service points, two assists and two kills. Nina Acilio added seven assists. Mariah Valentin added five digs and two kills.
