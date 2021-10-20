Steven Berrodin leads Middle past Ocean City: Late Tuesday roundup

Steven Berrodin scored three goals to lead the the Middle Township High School boys soccer team team to a 4-2 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Monday.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Landon Osmundsen scored and added an assist for the Panthers (13-2-1). Austin Carr also had an assist. Devon Bock made for saves.

John Lindsay scored twice for the Red Raiders (10-4). Lambros Koutsfetsoulis finished with an assist. Aidan Walsh made four saves.

NJTAC Tournament first round

ACIT 10, Medford Tech 1: Lasana Konneh, Benny Sanchez and Samuel Olarte each scored twice for the Red Hawks (5-9). John Iside, Gavin Caracciolo and Isidro Sanchez ech scored once. Benny Sanchez, George Nikos, Billy Estevez and Isidro Sanchez each had an assist. Erick Perez made three saves. Nikos made two.

ACIT scored seven gfoa;s in the second half.

Brock Warren made 13 saves for Medford Tech (2-11).

Girls soccer