Steve Berrodin's late goal lifts Middle Township past Hammonton

HAMMONTON — Two of the top Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer teams opened the season Thursday, and as expected, it was a thrilling, physical battle.

So much so that the game went down to the 80th minute.

Steve Berrodin scored off a penalty kick with 54.4 seconds remaining and scored to lead Middle Township High School to a 2-1 victory over Hammonton in a CAL nonconference game on the Blue Devils’ new turf field.

Hammonton led 1-0 at halftime.

“We just woke up at halftime,” said Berrodin, a senior captain who praised his defense in the postgame huddle. “Our defense really stuck it out and played a great game, all 80 minutes. I knew we were going to get a couple. We just had to keep going and persevere.”

Last fall, Hammonton defeated Middle 2-1 in the CAL Tournament semifinals. The Blue Devils finished 17-6 and advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals. The Panthers finished 14-3-4. Middle (United) and Hammonton (American) each won division titles.

Based on the way Thursday unfolded, both teams should be contenders again.

“It feels really good, especially because we lost to them in (the CAL semifinals) last year,” Berrodin said. “It feels good to be on the flip side. We have been working since July 6, and we have been wanting this game. We had this game circled on our calendar. It is a really good win for the boys. We are all really excited.”

In the first half, the Blue Devils controlled the time of possession and dominated on the offensive end, but the first-half shots from each team were almost similar. The Panthers defense was very impressive and prevented many shots. Hammonton outshot Middle 11-8.

“That was a huge result for us,” Middle coach Scott Kurkowski said. “I got to give Hammonton a lot of credit. They were a really tough team. They are a talented team. That was a dogfight.”

Hammonton junior John Waddell scored in the 15th minute. He took a shot on net that hit the goaltender’s hands and snuck in the corner of the net, giving the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.

Hammonton put together more scoring opportunities and had a couple direct kicks, but the Middle defense and goaltender Devon Bock prevented another Blue Devil goal.

Bock made 11 saves, and Hammonton’s Luke Griscom made six.

“I thought we played well. I really did,” said Hammonton coach Steve Adirzone, noting the team has not had much live action this preseason other than one scrimmage about a week ago. “With that being said, I thought out boys played well (Thursday). They really did.”

Middle made adjustments at halftime and were more efficient offensively. The time of possession was almost equal between both teams, and the Panthers definitely put more pressure on the Blue Devils.

One adjustment the Panthers made was to “firm up the middle of the field because we were getting beat there,” Kurkowski said.

In the third minute, Middle senior Landon Osmundsen scored unassisted that tied the game 1-1. The forward/midfielder ran up the left side of the field and shot across his body from about 18 yards out.

“Everything clicked and everybody started settling in (in the second half) and we looked way better,” said Kurkowski, who added he was pleased with the way his players responded after going down 1-0. “That is something we worked on — responding to adversity.”

The game was just back-and-forth until the end.

Berrodin was taken down in the final minute and, when he awarded the PK, the rest of his team celebrated before he even took the shot, almost knowing the leader would score.

Berrodin led the team with 24 goals in 2021 and was a first-team Press All-Star.

“It feels really good,” said Berrodin, who recalled sitting on his home field with his head down when Hammonton beat them in the CAL semifinals. “We put in a lot of work this offseason. … It feels good to start on a positive note.”

Middle next plays West Deptford, which is No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

“This was a big win, but we have another big test Saturday,” Kurkowski said.

Hammonton has a tough next three games against Cedar Creek, Bridgeton and St. Augustine Prep, which is ranked fourth in The Elite 11. The Blue Devils also lost their first game of the season last year, but then won eight straight.

“These guys have a lot of experience, quite frankly,” Adirzone said. We have a lot of seniors who have been on this team and playing for three or four years. So, I will rely on their senior leadership.. We had some bumps and bruises last year earlier in the season, so they’ve been through this before.”