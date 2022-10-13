Steve Berrodin's 2 goals lead Middle: Late Wednesday roundup

Steve Berrodin scored two goals to lead the undefeated Middle Township High School boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Wednesday.

Tommy Shagren scored once and added an assist for the Panthers (14-0). Landon Osmundsen had an assist. Devon Bock made seven saves.

Geoff Blasberg made 11 saves for the Chiefs (5-4-1).

Monmouth 1, Pinelands Reg. 0: Anthony Cano scored in the second half for Monmouth (6-6-1). Kyle Desai made 11 saves. The Wildcats fell to 1-8-2.

Field hockey

Holy Spirit 6, Buena Reg. 0: Aggie Forte scored three for the Spartans (7-3). Hanna Watson scored twice. Lauren Cella and Kira Murray each had two assists. Taylor Lyons had one goal. Maren DePersenaire and Riley Cautilli each added an assist. Piper Martin made one save. Manya Karpiak made 11 for Buena (0-10).

Holy Spirit scored four goals in the second half.

Millville 12, Atlantic City 0: Alexis Moler scored four and added two assists for the Thunderbolts (4-8). Cameron Price added four assists and two goals. Ryann Lewis scored twice. Aliza Langlois had two assists and a goal. Stella Sheppard and Karla Lopez each scored once and had an assist. Bryn Andres added an assist. Lily Mahabir did not make a save in the shutout.

Mia D'Arco made one save for the Vikings (0-10).

Our Lady of Mercy 9, Vineland 1: Mina Lockhart scored three for the unbeaten Villagers (10-0-1). Lauren King added three assists and two goals. Isabella Elentrio scored twice. Tori Ravoni had two assists. Gabby Eaise scored once and added an assist. Landyn Persicano scored once.

The Fighting Clan fell to 6-7-1.

Middle Twp. 8, Bridgeton 0: Maddy Scarpa and Mia Elisano each scored twice for the Panthers (8-3-2). Eliza Billingham, Gwen Boal, Abbey Cappelletti and Julia Clarke each scored once. The Bulldogs fell to 1-11.

N0. 10 Cedar Creek 6, Mainland Reg. 0: Riley DeMarco scored three and added an assist for the Pirates (9-1-2), who are No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.. Chesney Bugdon had one goal and an assist. Gianna Kennedy and Kaelyn Winstel each scored once. Cierra Sansone added an assist. Delfina Vanelli made three saves.

The Mustangs fell to 5-7-1.

Central Reg. 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: Haeven Conover scored the go-ahead goal in the third quarter for Central Regional (7-5). Ryann Dunn, who scored earlier, had assisted. Abigail Romanek scored off an assist from Alyssa Ruland in the second quarter to give the Wildcats (4-5) a 1-0 lead. Emma Kohler made 13 saves.

Girls soccer

Triton Reg. 4, Cumberland Reg. 0: Brittany Boyle scored twice and added an assist for Triton (4-6-1). Abigail Darji made seven saves. Gianna Capelli msde 31 for the Colts (4-7).

Toms River North 6, Lacey Twp. 1: Olivia Fraticelli scored three and added two assists for the undefeated Mariners (12-0). Zoey Smith scored off an assist from Autumn Mangan for the Lions (9-3-1). Maeve Meehan made 18 saves. Toms River North led 3-1 at halftime.

Girls volleyball

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Donovan Catholic 1: The undefeated Rams (18-0) won by set scores of 22-25, 25-19, 26-6. Donovan Catholic (14-1) had not lost a match entering Wednesday's contest with Southern. For the Rams, Molly Regulski finished with 21 assists, 13 service points and five digs. Anna Malandro added 17 digs, 13 service points, two assists and two aces. Jordyn Hamlin had 11 kills, 10 digs and three blocks.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Hammonton 0: The Eagles (10-7) won by set scores of 28-26, 25-23. For the Blue Devils (5-10,) Yesvi Patel finished with 11 digs. Tiffany Paretti added five assists, four kills and three aces. Cara Rivera had five service points, four assists and three digs. Madelena Erman added seven digs, two service points and two aces.

No. 7 Mainland Reg. 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Mustangs (13-2) won by set scores of 25-23, 25-20. Sadie Kent finished with eight assists, four service points and two aces. Denver Obermeyer added four aces and two service points. Caroline Moyer had six digs. Bella DeRichie added four kills, four aces, three digs and two service points.

Kileen McNeill had six kills, three aces, three service points and two assists for Cedar Creek (7-10). Sofia Zahedivash added 10 service points, six assists, five digs, four aces and a block. Mackenzie Smith had four kills, three service points and two digs.