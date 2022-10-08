Steve Berrodin scores 3 to help Middle remain undefeated: Roundup

Steve Berrodin scored three goals to propel Middle Township High School to an 8-0 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer game Friday afternoon.

The Panthers (12-0) got off to a hot start with six goals in the first half. Eddie Hirsch, Landon Osmundsen, Drew Nelson, Simon Hardin and Tommy Shagren each scored. The Panthers dished out seven assists. Goalies Devon Bock and Miles Stafford combined for three saves in the shutout.

Jack Cavenas made 17 saves for the Crusaders (0-8). The Panthers are ranked No.5 in The Press Elite 11.

No. 10 Hammonton 1, Millville 0: Marco Schiano scored the game’s only goal and Michael Darnell made six saves for the Blue Devils (8-2-3). Matthew Sooy made six saves for the Thunderbolts (5-4-1).

No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 4, ACIT 1: Nathan Biersbach scored two goals for the 11-3 Eagles. Gilmer Mendoza and Matthew Sanchez each scored one. Joseph Martin, Ryan Evenson and Julianny Bados each had an assist, and Brett Barnes made two saves.

Alexander Gonzalez scored for ACIT (2-6-1).

Mainland 4, Absegami 2: Alex Wise scored twice for the Mustangs (4-7-1). Roody Ducasse and Ethan Rovins each scored once. Tristan McDole and Nathan Waters each had an assist, and goalie Jeff Thomas had six saves.

Nicholas Calambas scored both of the goals for the Braves (1-9). Kyle Askins and Aidan Torres assisted on both goals. Karmjeet Nagara made five saves.

Atlantic City 4, Buena 3: Jose Zuleta, Kervening Thelistin, Damian Rosato and Brandon Delgado-Bouchez each scored, and Ivan Cordoba made eight saves for the Vikings (5-2).

Jaden DelValle led the way with two goals for the Chiefs (4-3-1). Anthony Satero scored once, and Nico Crescitelli recorded nine saves.

Oakcrest 5, Lower Cape May 1: Andrae Johnson led the Falcons (6-1-3) with two goals. LaMarc Rex, Jack O’Brien and Kelvin Urena each scored one goal. Gabriella Dittus and O’Brien each had an assist.

Taj Turner scored for the Caper Tigers (4-7), and Evan Shoffler had an assist. Ryan Gibson made four saves.

Field hockey

Millville 2, Mainland 1: Cameron Price and Ryann Lewis scored for the Thunderbolts (3-7). Alexis Moler got an assist on Price’s goal. Elaina Dinofa scored the game’s first goal for the Mustangs (4-6-1). Grace Bean assisted.

Girls soccer

Egg Harbor Township 7, ACIT 0: Kim Calix, Talia DeNafo, Peyton DeVivo, Maddie Eye, Gabriella Piantadosi, Brielle VonColln and Ava Ferrara each scored for the Eagles (5-8). Abby Lyon had one save for EHT.

Mainland 1, Vineland 0: Kylie Smith scored the game’s only goal for the Mustangs (7-3-1), and Campbell Reese assisted. Genevieve Morrison made eight saves.

The Fighting Clan fell to 4-5-1.

Millville 4, Hammonton 0: Chelsea Dobrosky scored twice and recorded an assist for the Thunderbolts (4-4-2). Julia Thompson also scored twice. Sadie Drozdowski assisted on Dobrosky’s second goal. Gabby Wheatly made two saves for the shutout.

Girls volleyball

No.7 Mainland 2, Hammonton 0: The Mustangs (11-2) won with set scores of 25-17 and 25-7. Sadie Kent recorded 16 service points, seven assists, and four aces. Bella DeRiche had four kills, three digs and one block. Denver Obermeyer added two blocks, two assists and one service point. Maddie Simon and Ava Jamison each recorded a pair of digs, and Sydney Booth contributed one kill.

The Blue Devils fell to 5-8.

Cedar Creek 2, Absegami 1: After losing the first set 25-17, the Pirates (7-7) won the last two sets 25-17 and 25-23. Sofia Zahedivash recorded 16 assists, seven service points, one kill and one ace for the winners. Kileen McNeill contributed eight kills, one block, and one assist. Jayla Bussey added four kills, eight service points, and a trio of aces.

For the Braves (4-7), Isabella Cox had one kill, two blocks, seven digs and nine assists. Saige Harvey added seven kills and five digs. Mary Reich contributed eight kills, one block, three digs and one ace.

Girls tennis South Jersey Group IV first round

No. 9 Vineland 4, Rancocas Valley 1

Singles

Singles: Gianina Speranza V d. Shemariah Basquinez 6-0, 6-4; Luciana Day V d. Kaitlyn Orzol 6-0, 6-0; Trista Suppi V d. Victoria King 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: Olivia Griggs-Gabriella Vega V d. Natalie Swan-Jenna Porr 6-0, 6-1; Megan Lontoc-Kaymah Johnson RV d. Zamiya Borgese-Blake Harris 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (10-7)

Records: Rancocas Valley 3-10, Vineland 13-5

South Jersey Group II first round

Haddon Heights 5, Oakcrest 0

Singles: Devon Truax, d. Cece Capone 6-2, 6-1; Val Sarchese d. Michaela Hearn 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Lucy Czechowksi d. Samantha McDow 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Ruby Misinkavitch and Keira Sankey d. Bindiya Dave and Trinity Brown 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Samantha Ferrero and Lizzie Karns d. Vanessa Lee and Gabrielle Tropiano 6-2, 6-2.

Records: Haddon Heights 8-7; Oakcrest 5-8.

Lower Cape May 5, Cedar Creek 0

Singles: Sam Mancuso d. Angellia Wyld 6-1, 6-1; Vika Simonsen d. Phoebe Kershenblatt 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Gilbert d. Clarabella Couch 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Jayci Shivers and Ainsley Reed d. Nicole Vargas and Ava Ulland 6-1, 6-1; Bryn Popdan and Hailey Elwell d. def. Alex Ruggiero and Vega Figarola 6-0, 6-0

Records: Lower Cape May 8-2, Cedar Creek 2-10.

Barnegat 3, Pinelands 2

Singles: Sophia Vallderruten B d. Grace Clements 6-3, 6-1; Kiera Kaszuba P d. Talia Fraser 6-3, 6-1; Sage Targett P d. Victoria VanWagner 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Yasmeen Muhammed and Catherine Ryan d. Maissa Acosta and Abigayl Howell 7-5, 7-5; Kayla Nichols and Jocelyn Ziarko d. Molly Cogar and Lillian Maleski 6-2, 6-4

Records: Barnegat 7-7, Pinelands 3-12.

South Jersey Group III first round

Millville 4, Toms River North 1

Singles: Arielis Martinez M d. Gabby Kostova 6-1, 6-2; Cheyanna Snyder M d. Rajvi Patel 6-3, 2-6, 11-9; Alessia Lobello T d. Rebecca Lore 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Jocelyn Eduardo and Brianna Miller d. Jiya Patel and Isabella Messina 1-6, 6-3, 6-1; Savanna Hadley and Jaslene Negron d. Alexa Sousa 7-5, 6-0.

Records: Millville 4-10, Toms River North 9-2.

Cherokee 5, Southern 0

Singles: Shruti Mannan d. Gabby Tapia 6-0, 6-1; Shruti Mandreker d. Rachel Perry 6-3, 6-4; Samiya Khan d. Grace Schriever 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Allison Larkin and Camryn Nelson d. Victoria Castaldi and Finley Gaskill 6-2, 6-0; Fariha Khan and Annaliese Holland d. Delaney Bartram and Emily Whitehead 6-4, 6-3.

Records: Cherokee 5-3-1, Southern 7-7

South Jersey Non-Public first round

Donovan Catholic 4, OLMA 1

Singles: Emma Conroy DC d. Jacqueline Carey 6-2, 6-1; Isabella Ayres DC d. Jenna D’Orio 6-2, 6-2; Bella Martinez O d Caitlin Piazza 6-3, 6-1

Doubles: Gianna Rao and Katherine Schuler DC d. Rylie Gemberling-Amani Malickel 6-3, 6-2; Jessica Placa and Sheryll Tamakloe DC d. Morgan Edwards-Katherine Hargrave 6-1, 6-3

Records: OLMA 3-7, Donovan Catholic 14-0