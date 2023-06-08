The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has rescheduled state championship events because of the impact of the smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The state track and field championships at Franklin and Delsea Regional high schools will now be held Saturday as a one-day meet, the NJSIAA announced Thursday. The competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. The meets were scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday. Tickets purchased for Friday and Saturday will be good for Saturday.
The NJSIAA also said that state Non-Public baseball finals have been moved from Thursday to Friday at Veterans Park in Hamilton Township, Mercer County. The Non-Public B game will be played at 4 p.m. followed by the Non-Public A contest at 7.
All other state championship events are on as scheduled.
