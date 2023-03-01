The Egg Harbor Township and Middle Township boys and the Ocean City girls high school basketball teams are each one win away from playing for state championships.

All three are involved in state semifinals Thursday.

What follows is a preview of those games:

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Group II semifinal

Middle Township (20-11) vs. Manasquan (26-4)

5 p.m. at Central Regional

What’s next: Winner will advance to Saturday’s state final at Rutgers University against the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Ramsey and Caldwell.

Key players

Middle Township: Bubba McNeil, G, 15.5 points per game; Jamir McNeil, G, 11.2 pgg; Anthony Trombeta, G, 23 3-pointers; Re’Ale Basquine, C, 8.4 rebounds per game; Chase Moore, F.

Manasquan: Darius Adams, G/F, 20.3 ppg; Ryan Fraunheim, G, 57 3-pointers; Griffin Linstra, F, 7.3 ppg and 6.7 rpg; Alex Konuv, F, 48 3-pointers.

Inside the game: Middle is trying to reach its first state final since it won the Group II crown in 2002. Manasquan won the Shore Conference title. The Warriors have won four straight Central Jersey championships.

State Group IV semifinal

Egg Harbor Township (27-5) vs. Trenton (29-1)

7 p.m. at Central Regional

What’s next: Winner advances to the state final Saturday at Rutgers University against the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Linden and Paterson Eastside.

Key players

Egg Harbor Township: DJ Germann, G, 16.7 ppg; Jay-Nelly Reyes, 13.7 ppg; Christian Rando, F, 48 3-pointers; Keion Elliot, F, 7.5 ppg: Jamil Wilkins, G, 12.5 ppg.

Trenton: Davontay Hutson, G, 15.4 ppg and 9.7 rpg; Antwan Bridgett, G, 12 ppg, 6.3 assists per game; Kabrien Goss, G, 56 3-pointers; Calvin Moore, G, 5.1 apg.

Inside the game: Both teams feature veteran senior guards. Trenton has won seven titles but is trying to make its first state final appearance since 2014. EHT has never played in a state final.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

State Group III semifinal

Ocean City (23-6) vs. Ewing (28-3)

5 p.m. Thursday at Deptford

What’s next: Winner advances to Sunday’s state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal between Teaneck and Randolph.

Key players

Ocean City: Avery Jackson, G, 10.4 ppg; Madelyn Adamson, G/F, 8.2 ppg; Tori Vliet, C, 7.9 ppg and 32 3-pointers; Maddy Monteleone, F, 4.2 ppg.

Ewing: Rhian Stokes, G, 18.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 6.9 apg; Joi Johnson, G/F, 15.4 ppg and 8.4 rpg; Te’Yala Delfosse, G/F, 16.1 ppg and 7.6 rpg.

Inside the game: Ocean City returns to the state semifinals for the first time since 2020. Ewing is the Mercer County champion. Ewing lost to Mainland 54-50 in last year’s semifinals.