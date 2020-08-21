St. Joseph Academy football coach Paul Sacco describes Ethan Hunt as quiet and intellectual.
“I don’t think he has said 30 words to me since he’s been here,” Sacco said. “He kind of keeps to himself, and he’s very intelligent in the classroom.”
Instead, the rising senior uses his abilities to make noise on the field.
Hunt verbally committed to Georgetown University, an NCAA Division I program in Washington D.C. He made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.
Hunt earned a full academic and athletic scholarship. He will sign a national letter of intent in the fall.
“There was really no other option that felt quite as right in my mind,” said Hunt, 17, of Sicklerville, Camden County. “It had a lot of opportunities as well.”
Hunt also received offers from Colgate, Delaware State, Sacred Heart, Monmouth, William & Mary, Kent State and Baylor.
But Georgetown was different.
“Just seeing what kind of connections they had to work fields and the outside world, I really enjoyed that,” said Hunt, who plans to study business. “I feel the education at Georgetown can really open up a lot for me.”
Last season, Georgetown finished 5-6 (1-5 Big East Conference) under seventh-year coach Rob Sgarlata.
Hunt, who was a first-team Press All-Star last season, made 72 tackles (19 for a loss), two sacks and blocked a field goal, leading St. Joseph (9-2) to its second consecutive state Non-Public Group II title appearance.
The defensive lineman aims to bring that success to Georgetown.
“I just want to bring my competitive attitude and my fiery spirit and hope everyone can join me on that same page,” Hunt said. “I’m just going to train really hard and show up at my best, the absolute best I’ve ever been. This is a big jump (from high school to DI.”
Hunt anticipates a successful career in college, saying “I just want to achieve as much as possible with my ability.”
Sacco said Hunt has an opportunity to play early in his career at Georgetown, as opposed to others where some athletes wait as freshmen or sophomores.
Many St. Joseph players were allowed to take equipment home during the stay-at-home order. Hunt was one of the players who took advantage.
“Ethan knows that he is really going to have to put a lot of work in the offseason, and I know he will be willing to do that,” Sacco said. "This is a great opportunity for him.
“But I think he’s going to do well (at Georgetown). I don’t think Ethan expects to walk out there at the Division I level and just play. He knows he has to put the work and effort in, and he will do that. He is very smart when it comes to that.”
St. Joseph is not yet allowed to practice at its football field in Hammonton. The Diocese of Camden closed the school in April, and the Wildcats lost access to the building and athletic fields.
The community came together to save the school, however, and the Wildcats will be allowed back on the field and in the weight room once they are allowed back in the building, which is an issue right now.
But the team is practicing at parks or open fields in and around Hammonton, Sacco said.
The Wildcats have 10 seniors this season, including Hunt, two-way lineman Chase Lomax, quarterback Jayden Shertel and linebacker Tyler Paige
“We need all of them to come together,” Sacco said. “We need them to step up big and be leaders. We are leaning on our seniors, as we always do, but a lot harder this year.”
The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, plans to have a shortened fall season that starts about a month late. Football will start Oct. 2.
But there will be no state championships. St. Joe has won 20 state titles since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993.
“We are just looking to win every game,” said Hunt, who noted the team isn’t upset about not being able to get redemption after losing 38-0 to Holy Spirit in the state final last season.
“My teammates and I are just motivated to have a good year. Everyone has a positive outlook. We just want to play as many games as possible.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.