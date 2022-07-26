St. Joseph's De’Marion McCoy commits to Lafayette College

The phrase always echoes in De’Marion McCoy’s head.

His mother, Markida Taylor, tells him that he is the flower that grew out of concrete. That line is something he will always remember and that pushes him to be strive for greatness.

McCoy, a rising senior and defender at St. Joseph Academy, has verbally committed to continue his football career at Lafayette College, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program in Easton, Pennsylvania. He announced the decision last month on Twitter and plans to sign a national letter of intent in December.

McCoy said he also had an offer from Monmouth University.

“The coaching staff (at Lafayette) made me feel more welcome,” said McCoy, 17, of Bridgeton. “They have a great campus. As soon as I walked on campus, I felt a great vibe there. I felt like I could play there, I felt like I could live there and let them be a part of my future for the next four years.

“They are a big biomedical school, and that’s what I plan on majoring in.”

Last season, Lafayette went 3-8 (2-4 Patriot League) under coach John Troxell. McCoy, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end and linebacker for the Wildcats, has also had many conversations with the Leopards’ defensive line coach, Donte Wilkins.

McCoy said he loves the weight room and the football field at Lafayette.

“They had a losing record last year, so I definitely want to help them turn that around,” McCoy said. “I feel like I could come in and make an impact freshman year. I talked to the coaches a lot about it.”

St. Joseph has fielded one off the state’s most successful football programs for years and groomed many players who went on and played NCAA football and taught them the tools needed to continue their educations.

“I think that is a great mark of our program,” Wildcats coach Paul Sacco said. “These kids are good students. Like I said, whether you go (any division of collegiate football) you get to further your education because you’re not playing football for forever.”

That successful tradition continues with McCoy.

“De’Marion is one of those kids who is just a hard worker and always upbeat,” said Sacco, who called McCoy a great student in the classroom and on the football field. “He really understands the game.

“He is just a good kid. Everyone likes him. You can’t say a bad thing about him.”

McCoy, who has a 6-foot-7 wingspan, will play a major role on the defense this season, Sacco said. The team returns just two players on defense, so McCoy will be looked at as a leader, a role he took on last year, too, Sacco said.

McCoy will also play on the offensive line and special teams.

“He is the kingpin of it (the defense),” Sacco said. “He will be on the field just every play of the game because our program’s numbers are still somewhat small. We are putting a lot of faith in him, and he should lead the defense.”

That added experience and leadership will help in college, McCoy said. He noted that St. Joseph always plays tough competition, which can help prepare him for the college game..

“I feel like I’ve been a leader in the team since I got there,” he said. “I have no problem stepping up and taking the challenge. It will help my leadership skills (at Lafayette).

“We always play the best-of-the best (at St. Joseph), so that will mold me a lot. And I’ve been playing football for 13 years. The game never changes, just the people you play against.”

McCoy said he is also excited that he’ll get to represent his hometown of Bridgeton when he is at Lafayette. Sacco said McCoy’s running ability, size and work ethic will serve him well at Lafayette.

Holy Spirit graduate Elijah Steward also plays for the Leopards.

“I think he will be fine at that level,” Sacco said. “His first priority, and mine as a head coach, is to get him into an institution that is academically sound. Lafayette is. I think it will be a great place for him, and he will be successful.”