St. Joseph wins S.J. softball title, will play for state championship Friday

HAMMONTON — Xelynn Rodriguez barely played as a freshman for the St. Joseph Academy softball team.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of her sophomore season.

Even with those obstacles, the senior first baseman now stands one hit away from 100 for her career and one win away from a state championship.

Rodriguez hit two doubles, scored two runs and knocked in another to propel the Wildcats to a 3-2 win over Gloucester Catholic in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game Tuesday afternoon.

Freshman Abby Willis’ RBI single in the bottom of the sixth drove in Rodriguez with the winning run. Sophomore pitcher Ava Fisher allowed just four hits — none over the final four innings.

“I’m not giving up,” Rodriguez said. “This is my last year. I’m just trying to make the best of it.”

St. Joseph also won S.J. titles in 2019 and 2021. The Wildcats (19-9) will play Morris Catholic (22-5) for the state title Friday at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange. Morris Catholic beat Gill St. Bernard’s 11-0 in Tuesday’s North Jersey final.

“It’s rare,” Rodriguez said of winning a South Jersey title. “To have a good team like this — back-to-back-to-back — I can’t ask for a better team.”

Longtime coach Les Olson called the Wildcats a bunch of fighters.

“This team was a challenge from day one,” Olson said. “We had 10 new faces. I knew there would be a learning curve, but I knew the talent was there. I just kept telling them ‘You have to have each other’s back in the (school) building, out here on the field and be a good teammate.’ I knew if we stayed with that, we would be playing our best at the end of the season.”

St. Joe showed its determination Tuesday.

Gloucester Catholic led 2-0 after three innings. The Rams' Adrianna Green retired the first nine St. Joe hitters she faced.

The Wildcats finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Rodriguez knocked in their first run with a double and then scored the tying run on Fisher’s double.

Rodriguez led off the bottom of the sixth with a double to center field. With one out, Willis singled to right to score Rodriguez with the winning run.

“I was so nervous,” Willis said. “When I got that hit, I was so happy for me and my team.”

Rodriguez began to emerge as one of South Jersey’s top hitters the second half of last season. She is batting .495 (55 for 111) with 56 RBIs and 42 runs scored this season.

“She got maybe six or seven at-bats her freshman year,” Olson said. “She grew up and matured a lot. She’s been pushing herself (to get 100 career hits). She’s a great kid.”

In today’s high school sports world, it is rare for players to wait for their turn to play, the way Rodriguez did.

‘I’m grateful for Coach Les because he pushes you,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t take criticism well freshman year. My mom wanted me to stay. She said this softball program is as good as it gets. It was worth it.”

