St. Joseph wins S.J. softball title, will play for state championship Friday

Ava Fisher pitches for St. Joseph Academy against Gloucester Catholic during their South Jersey Non-Public B championship game Tuesday in Hammonton. The sophomore gave up only four hits, none over the final four innings.
Edward Lea Photos, Staff Photographer
Wildcats freshman Abby Willis swings. Willis singled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic's Cambrie Todd steals home during a sectional championship game against St. Joseph Academy on Tuesday. Also pictured is Wildcats catcher Macie Jaquet.
HAMMONTON — Xelynn Rodriguez barely played as a freshman for the St. Joseph Academy softball team.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of her sophomore season.
Even with those obstacles, the senior first baseman now stands one hit away from 100 for her career and one win away from a state championship.
Rodriguez hit two doubles, scored two runs and knocked in another to propel the Wildcats to a 3-2 win over Gloucester Catholic in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game Tuesday afternoon.
Freshman Abby Willis’ RBI single in the bottom of the sixth drove in Rodriguez with the winning run. Sophomore pitcher Ava Fisher allowed just four hits — none over the final four innings.
“I’m not giving up,” Rodriguez said. “This is my last year. I’m just trying to make the best of it.”
St. Joseph also won S.J. titles in 2019 and 2021. The Wildcats (19-9) will play Morris Catholic (22-5) for the state title Friday at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange. Morris Catholic beat Gill St. Bernard’s 11-0 in Tuesday’s North Jersey final.
“It’s rare,” Rodriguez said of winning a South Jersey title. “To have a good team like this — back-to-back-to-back — I can’t ask for a better team.”
Longtime coach Les Olson called the Wildcats a bunch of fighters.
“This team was a challenge from day one,” Olson said. “We had 10 new faces. I knew there would be a learning curve, but I knew the talent was there. I just kept telling them ‘You have to have each other’s back in the (school) building, out here on the field and be a good teammate.’ I knew if we stayed with that, we would be playing our best at the end of the season.”
St. Joe showed its determination Tuesday.
Gloucester Catholic led 2-0 after three innings. The Rams' Adrianna Green retired the first nine St. Joe hitters she faced.
The Wildcats finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Rodriguez knocked in their first run with a double and then scored the tying run on Fisher’s double.
Rodriguez led off the bottom of the sixth with a double to center field. With one out, Willis singled to right to score Rodriguez with the winning run.
“I was so nervous,” Willis said. “When I got that hit, I was so happy for me and my team.”
Rodriguez began to emerge as one of South Jersey’s top hitters the second half of last season. She is batting .495 (55 for 111) with 56 RBIs and 42 runs scored this season.
“She got maybe six or seven at-bats her freshman year,” Olson said. “She grew up and matured a lot. She’s been pushing herself (to get 100 career hits). She’s a great kid.”
In today’s high school sports world, it is rare for players to wait for their turn to play, the way Rodriguez did.
‘I’m grateful for Coach Les because he pushes you,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t take criticism well freshman year. My mom wanted me to stay. She said this softball program is as good as it gets. It was worth it.”
1 of 34
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Joe's Ava Fisher 66 deliver a pitch against Gloucester Catholic during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ava Fisher pitches for St. Joseph Academy against Gloucester Catholic during their South Jersey Non-Public B championship game Tuesday in Hammonton. The sophomore gave up only four hits, none over the final four innings.
Gloucester Catholic Adrianna Green 5 deliver a pitch against St Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Joe's Ava Fisher 66 hi five teammates after deliver a pitch against Gloucester Catholic during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Joe's Ava Fisher 66 hi five teammates after deliver a pitch against Gloucester Catholic during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Gloucester Catholic's Cambrie Todd 10 steals home base against St. Joe's Macie Jaquet 22 during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Gloucester Catholic's Gabby Scirrotto 15 steals second base against St. Joe's Katie Dainton 44 during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Gloucester Catholic's Gabby Scirrotto 15 steals second base against St. Joe's Katie Dainton 44 during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
PHOTOS Gloucester Catholic vs. St. Joseph Academy softball
1 of 34
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Wildcats freshman Abby Willis swings. Willis singled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic vs St. Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's Ava Fisher 66 deliver a pitch against Gloucester Catholic during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Ava Fisher pitches for St. Joseph Academy against Gloucester Catholic during their South Jersey Non-Public B championship game Tuesday in Hammonton. The sophomore gave up only four hits, none over the final four innings.
Edward Lea Photos, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic Adrianna Green 5 deliver a pitch against St Joe during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's Ava Fisher 66 hi five teammates after deliver a pitch against Gloucester Catholic during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's Ava Fisher 66 hi five teammates after deliver a pitch against Gloucester Catholic during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic's Cambrie Todd 10 steals home base against St. Joe's Macie Jaquet 22 during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic's Cambrie Todd steals home during a sectional championship game against St. Joseph Academy on Tuesday. Also pictured is Wildcats catcher Macie Jaquet.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic's Gabby Scirrotto 15 steals second base against St. Joe's Katie Dainton 44 during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic's Gabby Scirrotto 15 steals second base against St. Joe's Katie Dainton 44 during South Jersey softball title game at St. Joe High School Tuesday May 31, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 5
Ava Fisher pitches for St. Joseph Academy against Gloucester Catholic during their South Jersey Non-Public B championship game Tuesday in Hammonton. The sophomore gave up only four hits, none over the final four innings.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.