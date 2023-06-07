The St. Joseph Academy softball team will be in a familiar situation Friday.

The Wildcats will play Morris Catholic in the state Non-Public B title game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kean University's turf field, marking the third straight spring these two programs have met in the championship.

The Wildcats captured their fourth consecutive South Jersey Non-Public B title last Friday. St. Joseph (21-6) is No. 11 in the Press Elite 11.

St. Joseph lost to Morris Catholic in the state final 2-0 in 2021 and 4-3 in 2022. In last season's final, the Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but just fell short of the comeback.

"I think both teams are familiar with what's what," St. Joseph coach Les Olson said. "This will be the third year we are facing their pitcher (Hannah Streicher), a senior this year who is very, very talented. The corps of the three big seniors (Streicher, Jessica Brown and Carly Mockenhaupt) that they have are all great players and carried them for a few years now. We just have to keep fighting and do what we did near the end of the game last year."

Olson anticipates another close game with Morris Catholic. St. Joseph practiced at Eastern Regional's turf field Wednesday to get used to a surface that's much different from the usual grass-and-dirt combo.

"We have been preaching about all the little things in the game that could determine a really close game," Olson said. "We are just working on being mentally prepared for anything that can happen in the game and just being ready for anything."

Ava Fisher has been outstanding in the circle for the Wildcats. The junior pitcher has a 2.46 ERA, allowed 78 hits and struck out 253 in 151 innings. Fisher has contributed offensively, leading the team with 12 doubles and 10 homers to go with 32 RBIs and 13 runs. She is batting .420.

"Ava has certainly stepped her game up in the circle this year. Hopefully we can carry that into Friday night's game and limit them somewhat and continue to try to scratch some runs across," Olson said.

Senior catcher Macie Jacquet is batting .388 with 30 singles and a team-leading 27 runs. She has stolen a team-high 17 bases and drawn 16 walks. Freshman Alaina Dorsey is batting .410 with 32 hits, 26 runs and 16 RBIs. She leads the team with four triples and is second with 14 stolen bases.

Sophomore Abby Willis is second on the team with 27 RBIs to go with 22 runs. She is batting .326 with eight doubles and three homers, both second on the team. The team also has playmakers in Angelina Bill, Isabella Davis, Jenna Calchi and Isabella Ramos.

"We have quite a few who have been through it last year and others who have been through it for a couple years now," Olson said. "So, you can only lean on those experiences and learn from them."

The Wildcats advanced to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final May 19, defeating Ocean City in the semifinals. St. Joseph won several big games this season, including 1-0 against Haddon Heights on May 22.

Winning that game to end the regular season was telling for the Wildcats, who outscored opponents 33-3 in the sectional playoffs.

"It was good we played that game really close to the start of the playoffs," Olson said. "That's what we were looking for. To face a top team and a top-notch pitcher. Because we knew we would hopefully be facing Morris Catholic and their really good pitcher. … We are hoping for another good game."