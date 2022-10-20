St. Joseph to hold 5K Sunday in honor of Dot Cartica

St. Joseph Academy will hold a 5K run in Hammonton on Sunday in honor of the late Dorothy “Dot” Cartica, one of its coaching legends.

The event, called the St. Joseph Academy 5K Run or Walk, will begin at 11 a.m. by the school at Peach Street and Central Avenue and end at the same spot after going through the city of Hammonton.

The event has a 5K run and a 1-mile run or walk. All ages can participate, and they’ll receive a free T-shirt.

Preregistration is $30, and same-day registration is $35. Signups begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. For information, contact Paul Rodio, the St. Joseph boys basketball coach and fundraising director at prodio@stjoseph.academy. All event proceeds will benefit the school.

“We might have some serious runners but we also might have some family members that want to walk with the family for a mile, so we’re doing both,” Rodio said. “We hand out awards for overall winners and age groups. We’re going to do something a little different this year, we’re going to attach it to a Fall Fest, with face-painters, food trucks, funnel cakes, things like that, for afterwards. It should be a good family day.”

Rodio said anyone can attend.

"You can stop and grab some food, and if you’re an adult we’ll have a beer garden too,” Rodio said. “And now that the Phillies are playing, we’re probably going to have the Phillies on too. It looks like it’ll be beautiful weather, so it should be a nice event. We’re going to have all the sports teams there walking and running. It should be a good day.

“We’re honoring a legend at St. Joe and we’re excited to give her what she deserves.”

Cartica, a former teacher and coach, is best remembered for coaching the field hockey team from 1971 to 1995. A lifelong Hammonton resident, she died in June of 2021 at the age of 90.

Cartica’s field hockey teams won 15 Cape-Atlantic League or CAL National Conference championships. St. Joe also tied in 1994 and won in 1995 in the CAL title game in the era of the one-game CAL championship between American and National Conference winners. Cartica’s 1995 team was 16-4 and her career record was 251-52-63.

“Our President, Steve Cappuccio and others have said that not only was she a tremendous coach but she was also a teacher and mentor for not just the females but the males too,” Rodio said. “She was almost like a mother-figure to anyone who went to St. Joe, you didn’t necessarily have to play field hockey. You were touched by her on the day-to-day. Her babies, the field hockey players, would run through a wall for her because they respected her so much.”