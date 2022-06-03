 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STATE NON-PUBLIC B SOFTBALL FINAL | MORRIS CATHOLIC 4, ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY 3

St. Joseph softball falls in state final

  • 0
St. Joseph Academy 2022 softball team

The Wildcats pose with their South Jersey championship trophy May 31.

 Michael McGarry, Staff Writer

The St. Joseph Academy softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but that late rally was not enough as the Wildcats lost 4-3 to Morris Catholic in the state Non-Public B final Friday at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange.

Trailing 4-1 in the seventh, the Wildcats' Isabella Davis drove in a run on a fielder's choice, and Kylie Tomlin hit an RBI single that capped the scoring. St,. Joseph had two runners on with two outs before an infield fly ended the game.

St. Joseph advanced to the state final in 2019 and 2021. The Wildcats lost to Morris Catholic last spring. There was no season in 2020 due to the pandemic. This spring, the Wildcats won the South Jersey Non-Public B title May 31. 

On Friday,  Morris Catholic's Carly Mockenhaupt hit an RBI double in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. St. Joe's Katie Dainton hit a lead-off double in the bottom of the first but was left stranded.

The Wildcats (19-10) left nine runners on base after five innings.

Hailee Sobieski extended Morris Catholic's lead to 2-0 in the third. In the bottom half, Jenna Calchi hit a two-out RBI single for the Wildcats to cut the lead to 2-1. Morris Catholic added a run in the fifth and seventh innings to extend it lead to 4-1.

Tomlin and Calchi each went 2 for 3. Ava Fisher pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts. Davis and Ellie Dainton each scored one. Each team had nine hits.  

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

