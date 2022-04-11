St. Joseph rallies yet again, beats Absegami 7-6

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The St. Joseph Academy baseball team has specialized in dramatic wins so far this season.

Maybe a bit too dramatic.

Lucas Middleman’s two-run single in the top of the seventh inning propelled the Wildcats to a 7-6 win over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday afternoon. The Wildcats trailed 4-1 after one inning and 6-4 after six. St. Joe (3-0) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

“I had to come through,” Middleman said.

St. Joe also had to come back in its April 2 season opener. In that game, the Wildcats trailed West Deptford 7-1 after two innings before rallying for a 9-7 win. In St. Joe’s second game, against New Egypt, the Wildcats scored 12 runs in the sixth en route to a 15-3 win.

Senior center fielder Cohl Mercado said things have just clicked for the Wildcats in the late innings.

“We’re a team of clawers,” he said. “We don’t give up. We’re scrappy. We might not look the part, but we got guys who are willing to get the job done.”

Absegami (2-1) began the bottom of the first with four straight hits. St. Joe reliever Tyler Bowman entered the game with one out, the bases loaded and the Wildcats already down three runs.

Bowman stabilized the game. He got the final two outs of the first inning and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

“Tyler is a senior who’s itching to get on the field, get his innings on the mound,” St. Joe coach Nick Core said. “He made the most of it today.”

St. Joe stepped to the plate down two runs in the top of the seventh. Ty Powell reached on a two-base error to start the inning. Mercado (2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored) scored Powell with a one-out single.

The Wildcats then loaded the bases on Colin Ahart’s double and an intentional walk to Ty Mercado, who is Cohl’s younger brother and was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

That brought Middleman to the plate. He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. He admitted he felt nervous.

“You have to forget (about the strikeouts),” the junior said, “and the get the next one. The team needed me.”

Middleman lined a fastball up the middle to score two runs and give St. Joe the lead.

“I was hyped,” he said. “The adrenalin was pumping. I felt really good.”

Ty Mercado pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to get the save. Powell and Jimmy Mantuano each scored two runs for St. Joe.

Andrew Baldino and Matt Johansen each knocked in two runs for Absegami.

Monday’s game lasted three hours. The teams won’t have to wait long to see each other again. They will meet again at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hammonton Lake Park in the finale of their two-game series.

