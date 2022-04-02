St. Joseph rallies in the 7th, beats West Deptford in extra innings

It was a nice start to the season for the St. Joseph Academy baseball team.

The Wildcats scored five runs in the seventh inning and defeated West Deptford in extra innings in a nonconference game Saturday. After the second inning, West Deptford (1-1) led 7-1.

In the top of the seventh, Cohl Mercado reached on an error for St. Joseph (1-0). Colin Ahart doubled in Machado to make it 7-3. With one out, Lucas Middleman doubled in Ahart. Trailing 7-4 with two outs, Nick Melchiore walked to put runners on first and third base.

Gavin Ramsi doubled in Middleman to make it 7-5. Ty Powell hit a two-run single to tie the game.

In the top of the eighth, the Wildcats loaded the bases. Scott Digerolamo hit a sacrifice squeeze to score Ty Mercado and Cohl Mercado to cap the scoring. Cohl Mercado pitched the seventh and eighth innings to earn the win.

“We started flat,” St. Joseph coach Nick Core said. “But when we had our backs against the wall, we battled. The kids did what they had to do. We had a lot of intensity when we needed it, and if we carry that into the rest of the season and every inning of every game, we will be fine.”

Powell, Ty Mercado and Cohl Mercado each had two hits. Cohl Mercado tripled. Ty Mercado pitched four innings with six strikeouts. Cohl Mercado struck out three.

Atlantic City 8, Bridgeton 8: The Vikings (1-0) led 4-3 after three innings and 7-6 after six in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game at Mainland Regional. Bridgeton (0-1) scored three runs in the third and two in the sixth. No further information was available.

Marlboro 3, Barnegat 1: Jared Schworn pitched four innings and struck out three for the Bengals (1-1). PJ Craig pitched two innings with five strikeouts. Barnegat scored its lone run in the first inning. Marlboro (2-0) scored one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth. Both teams had five hits. The Bengals committed two errors.

No further information was available.

Softball

Buena Reg. 11, Atlantic City 7: The Chiefs (2-0) scored four in both the second and sixth innings. Madison Hand scored twice and had an RBI for Buena. She also tripled. Emily D’Ottavio doubled twice and had an RBI. Adrianna Cortes scored two runs. Julia Sheridan doubled.

Both teams had nine hits.

Atlantic City (0-2) led 1-0 after the first inning.

Pennsville 15, Lower Cape May 0: Kyra Ridgway and Jenna Ziemba had the only hits for the Caper Tigers (0-2). Pennsville (1-0) scored 10 in the third inning to take a 12-0 lead. Ashlynn Borden and Sarah Brumbaugh each homered.

Kingsway Reg. 9, Southern Reg. 4: Kayla Riley, Makayla Alessi, Leah Morrin and Emily Evans scored for the Rams (1-1). Madison Groschel-Klein and Sarah Lally each had RBI singles. For the Dragons (2-0), Tori Griffiths doubled, scored twice and had an RBI.

Kingsway scored five in the second inning and three in the third.

Boy lacrosse

Southern Reg. 21, Central Reg. 1: Joey DeYoung scored three for the Rams (2-0). Hayden Lucas had seven assists and scored once. Jake Cornelius, Shea Hillie, Zach Washco and Liam Griffin each scored twice. Andrew Mulholland added two assists and scored once. Konnor Forlai had one goal and an assist. Tyler Murowski, Ryan Sininsky and Jake Washco each scored once. Nick Roesch made three saves, Tyler Sininsky made one.

Southern led 15-0 at halftime.

Jahaziel Garcia scored for Central Regional (0-3).

Kingsway Reg. 19, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: Jake Mason scored five and added three assists for the Dragons (3-0). Brady Whitzel made six saves. The Eagles fell to 1-1.

Barnegat 13, Donovan Catholic 12: The Bengals (2-1) won their second straight game. Donovan Catholic fell to 1-1.No further information was available.

Girls lacrosse

Kingsway Reg. 23, Egg Harbor Twp. 9: Sagie Broschard and Emily Gargan each scored three for the Eagles (1-1). Hayley Henderson added two goals and an assist. Anna Smith had two assists. Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored once. Gargan added an assist. Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez made 10 saves.

EHT trailed 12-6 at halftime.

Colleen Finnan, Madi Rothwein and Ally Phalines each scored five for the Dragons (1-1).

