St. Joseph overcomes slow start, advances to semifinals

Kevin Mayfield and Cohl Mercado each rushed for two touchdowns to lead the third-seeded St. Joseph Academy football team to a 45-12 victory over sixth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in a state Non-Public B first-round game Saturday.

The Wildcats (8-2), ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, will travel to second-seeded Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals Friday.

St. Joseph trailed early in the game Saturday.

St. Thomas' Jayden Young threw a 44-yard pass to Jonathan Wyatt midway through the first quarter to start the scoring. Three minutes later, Mercado rushed five yards to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead. Sherrod Hudson then rushed 45 yards to give St. Thomas a 12-7 lead after the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Mayfield rushed for an 11-yard touchdown, giving he Red Raiders a 13-12 lead. With 9 minutes, 21 second left in the first half, a high snap on a St. Thomas punt attempt resulted in a safety for St. Joseph.

The Wildcats led 15-12 at halftime.

Mayfield rushed for 78 yards in the first half. Mercado added 33 rushing yards.