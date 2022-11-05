St. Joseph opens Non-Public B playoffs with 17-0 win over Immaculate Conception

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Both the St. Joseph Academy and Immaculate Conception of Montclair high school football teams seemed out of whack Saturday afternoon.

It was understandable.

With sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees, the weather was more suitable for a preseason scrimmage than a late fall playoff game.

St. Joe persevered through the unusual conditions to win the state Non-Public B quarterfinal 17-0 at Buena Regional.

“We just played hard,” St. Joe senior quarterback Jimmy Mantuano said. “It was hot conditions. We just hung in there. But a win is a win. It feels weird that I’m saying ‘playoff game’ and it’s almost 80 degrees out here.”

Both third-seeded St. Joe (6-2) and sixth-seeded Immaculate Conception (6-4) played stingy defense.

St. Joe defensive lineman Julius Wilson tackled Immaculate Conception quarterback Jordan Jenkins in the end zone for a safety to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first quarter.

St. Joe focused much of its defensive attention on stopping the throwing and running of Jenkins.

Senior linebacker Richard Chandler and defensive lineman Demarion McCoy each had tackles for losses for St. Joe. Chandler also recovered a fumble, and freshman defensive back Dawain Jackson intercepted a pass.

“We had a spy on the quarterback,” Chandler said. “We knew he was a running quarterback. We just had to go get them.”

On offense, St. Joe struggled to run inside against the Blue Lions. Mantuano sparked the offense with three long passes. Two of them came on St. Joe’s second touchdown drive.

Mantuano first found Jaevien Swain open for a 44-yard gain. Mantuano then connected with Ty Mercado on a 27-yard pass to give St. Joe the ball at the Immaculate Conception 1-yard line. Mantuano then snuck the ball across the goal line to make it 15-0 St. Joe just before halftime.

Mantuano’s third big completion came early in the second half. St. Joe had the ball at its own 4, but Mantuano threw a 50-yard pass to Swain to give the Wildcats some breathing room.

“When my number is called, I just have to do my job and hit the open guy,” Mantuano said. “Let the playmakers make a play. They were huge momentum shifters.”

With each game St. Joe plays, the Wildcats get closer to the end of Paul Sacco’s time as head coach. He announced before this season that this would be his last year with the Wildcats. Sacco is the winningest coach in South Jersey history with 358 career victories. St. Joe has won 20 championships since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993.

This was expected to be a rebuilding season. But St. Joe will play in the Nov. 18 state semifinals against the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between No. 7 seeded Immaculata and second-seeded DePaul.

“Nobody expected us after game one (a 30-10 season-opening loss to St. Augustine) to have six wins,” Sacco said. “There’s nobody. But here we are. When we’re doing the right things, we’re pretty good. It’s great to be able to get this far into the postseason. My goal has always been not to just get there but to win it. My goal and this team’s goal is try to get there and win it.”