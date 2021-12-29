St. Joseph improves to 5-0 after win at Butch McLean Memorial Showcase

The St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team beat Pennsauken 83-47 as part of the Butch McLean Memorial Showcase on Wednesday at Haddon Heights High School.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-0.
Arnaldo Rodriguez led Wildcats scorers with 22 points to go with six assists and four rebounds. Darryl McGraw scored 10 and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds. Majid Abdur-Rahim scored 16 to go with five rebounds and five assists, and Ja'son Prevard added 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Also for St. Joseph, Quiani Bowens scored seven and added eight assists, Jahmeer Cartagena scored six, and Jared Demara and Myles Solomon each scored four and grabbed six rebounds.
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Bernie McCracken Memorial Consolation Game
Brandywine (Delaware) 68, Pleasantville 41: Shakir Boyd led the Greyhounds (0-4) with a game-high 21 points. Markhi Barnes added 14 points. Jeff Valeus, Jalen Ford and Nick Irizarry each scored two. Pleasantville trailed 28-17 at halftime.
Nathan Zoladkiewicz scored 18 for Brandywine. Crisdon Wright added 15 points. Elijah Brown scored nine and made three 3-pointers.
Chickie Ludman Memorial Bracket
Middletown (Del.) 56, Lower Cape May Reg. 30: Archie Lawler scored 14 for the Caper Tigers (1-4). Jacob Bey and Macky Bonner each scored six. Mike Cronin scored four. Lawler and Cronin each made a 3-point shot.
Jaden Rogers led Middletown with 14 points. He made two 3s. Ty'Renne Hynson scored 13 and made three 3-pointers. Middletown led 25-13 at halftime.
Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket
ACIT 56, Boys Latin of Philadelphia 40 (from Tuesday): Jayden Lopez led ACIT (3-1) with 19 points in the championship game. Zahir Davis-Roberts scored eight, and Nasir Tucker and Reggie Verna each scored six. Other ACIT scorers: Desi Stroud (5), Edison Reyes (4), Zaheer Owens (4), Jevon Ryther (2) and Abdul Hawkins (2). Bruce Phillips led Boys Latin with 13 points.
Other games
Cedar Creek 71, Kingsway Reg. 68: Ramar Cook Jones led the Pirates (1-3) with 24 points. Jamir Cruse scored 13, Dustin Anderson had 11 and Andrew Cisek-Gaeckle added 10. Drew Brosh and Tyree Burrell each scored six for the Pirates. Colin Gill scored a game-high 26 for Kingsway (1-3).
Girls basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Bracket semifinals
Wildwood 50, Newark Academy 37: Imene Fathi scored a game-high 15 and made two 3-pointers for the Warriors (2-0). Maci McCracken added 13 points. Emily Little scored seven. Maya Benichou scored five. Sinaia Stroman-Hills and Sophia Wilber each scored four. Ava Troiano added two points.
Wildwood trailed 16-7 after the first quarter. But, the Warriors went on a run and took a 19-18 lead with less than a minute remaining in the first half after a 3 by Fathi. Newark's Kate Fishbone hit a long-range jumper to regain the lead 20-19 at halftime.
Wildwood led 32-29 after three quarters. Fathi scored five in the third quarter, including a huge 3-pointer. Fathi scored seven in the fourth, including three free throws.
Katerina Dakos scored 13 for Newark Academy (1-1).
The Warriors play the winner of Holy Spirit and Delsea Regional in the championship 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
Holy Spirit 50, Delsea Reg. 22: The Spartans led 38-17 at halftime and 42-22 after three quarters to defeat the previously undefeated Crusaders (2-1). Holy Spirit improved to 2-1 after a tough 50-47 loss to Ocean City to open the season.
Kira Murray scored 11 for the Spartans. Ella Petrosh scored seven. Ava Catona and Sabrina Little each added six points. Kendall Murphy and Taylor Murphy each scored five. Hanna Watson scored four. Savannah Keaser and Makayla McLaughlin each scored three.
Alli Sieminski led Delsea with seven points.
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Bracket
Wildwood Catholic 56, No. 2 Woodbury 42 (from Tuesday): Ava Vogdes had a team-high 15 points to lead the Crusaders (5-1) in the championship game. Ella McCabe scored 12, Kimmy Casiello 11, Carly Murphy 10 and Kaci Mikulski for the Crusaders. Alexis Davis had a game-high 29 points for Woodbury (3-1), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Score at the Shore
Mainland Reg. 57, Lenape 49: Ava Mazur scored a game-high 20 and made three 3-pointers for the undefeated Mustangs (5-0), who won a semifinal game of the Southern Regional tournament. Kaitlyn Boggs scored 13. Camryn Dirkes added 15 points. Kasey Bretones and Bella Mazur each added three points. Mainland trailed 35-28 at halftime.
Alexa Henry scored 18 for Lenape (4-1). She made three 3s. Kasey Louie added 15.
Jackson Memorial 71, Southern Reg. 34: Casey Collins scored 17 for the Rams (0-3). She made four 3-pointers. Sarah Lally added 10 points. Summer Davis scored four. Cuinn Deely scored three.
Brooke McKown led Jackson Memorial (4-0) with 35 points.
Jackson Memorial will play Mainland for the title Thursday.
Ice hockey
Southern Reg. 5, Howell 2 (from Tuesday): Christopher Laureigh scored three times and added an assist for the Rams (6-2). Matthew Leonard and Yater Henry each had a goal and an assist, and Brooks Hradek and Matthew Raylman each had assists. Aidan Rowland made 33 saves in the win. Tony Brandl scored both goals for Howell (5-3-2).
