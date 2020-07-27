Four Sacred Heart University football players were named to the preseason All-Northeast Conference team Thursday.
Among them is offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound rising senior. DiRenzo is a Hammonton resident who graduated from St. Joseph High School in 2017.
Last season, DiRenzo was named to the NEC first team at left tackle. He started in all 12 games one year after starting at right tackle. DiRenzo was a key piece in the Pioneers' pass blocking that helped hold opponents to below 3% sacks on dropbacks.
He heads into the 2020 season with 23 consecutive starts on the line.
DiRenzo was a four-year letter winner at St. Joseph who helped the Wildcats win the state Non-Public Group II championships from 2013-15.
Women's indoor track
Holy Family's Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional) finished the indoor season tied for the fourth-best height in the pole vault.
Gatley's best leap was 8 feet, 12.25 inches accomplished at the Fastrack Season Opener on Dec. 6 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in State Island, New York. That event was her collegiate debut.
The freshman from Linwood and daughter of Mainland athletic director Mike Gatley is the first student-athlete to compete in the pole vault for Holy Family.
