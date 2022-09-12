St. Joseph field hockey wins key CAL National game 6-0

The St. Joseph field hockey team scored four goals in the first quarter and beat host Lower Cape May Regional 6-0 Monday in a key Cape-Atlantic League National Conference game.

Brogan Heilig scored the first goal of the game and had two assists in the first quarter.

Giavanna Fox scored two goals for the Wildcats, and and Macie Jacquet added a goal and two assists. Cassidy Perri and Indy Lewis had a goal apiece and Grace Gonzalez had assists on the first two goals. Goalies Isabella Davis (5 saves) and Katie Canova (2 saves) combined for the win.

Southern Regional 2, Jackson Memorial 0: Deirdre Jones and Avery Smith each scored as the host Rams (1-2) earned their first victory. Emma Beck and Jenna Sarnoski had assists, and Claire Gosse made two saves for the shutout. Jackson dropped to 1-2.

Mainland Regional 3, Absegami 0: Michaela Werber, Elaina Dinofa and Laura Livingston each scored for visiting Mainland (1-1), and Grace Bean had three assists. Farley O’Brien had to make one save for the shutout. Absegami dropped to 0-2.

Hammonton 5, Cedar Creek 1 (Sat.): Hammonton scored twice in the second quarter, and both teams scored once in the third quarter. The visiting Blue Devils (1-0) added two goals in the fourth quarter. Cedar Creek fell to 2-1.

Boys soccer

Wildwood 2, Cape May Tech 1 OT: Jason Gonzalez and Gavin Burns scored a goal apiece for visiting Wildwood (2-0). Alessandro Sanzone made 11 saves for the win. For Cape May Tech (1-2), Adam Dille scored off and assist by Lucas Woolcock. Nick Boehm had 17 saves for the Hawks.

Oakcrest 1, Buena Regional 1: Oakcrest’s Jack O’Brien scored to make it 1-0 in the 47th minute, but Jaydin DelValle tied it for the visiting Chiefs in the 60th minute. The tie made both teams 1-0-1.

Hammonton 0, Cedar Creek 0, 2 OTs (Sat.): Hammonton goalie Luke Griscom made three saves and Cedar Creek keeper Kyle O’Connor had 11.

Girls soccer

Cedar Creek 2, Mainland Regional 1 (Sat.): Corrine Morgan scored twice in the first half for Cedar Creek, and Riley Thomas had one assist. Emily Paytas scored for Mainland.

Girls volleyball

Mainland Regional 2, Absegami 0: The visiting Mustangs won with set scores of 25-15 and 25-17. Bella DeRichie had three kills and three service points for Mainland (3-0). Caroline Moyer had four digs, and Sadie Kent added 11 service points and three aces. For Absegami (0-1), Dessiah Key had five kills. Isabella Cox had eight assists and three aces.

Oakcrest 2, St. Joseph 0: The Falcons won with scores of 25-3 and 25-15.

Mainland Regional 2, Cedar Creek 0 (Sat.): The Mustangs won with scores of 25-10 and 25-8.

Girls tennis

Middle Township 5, Barnegat 0

Singles: Maria Sakoulas d. Sophia Vallderuten 6-2, 6-3; Serenity Carlos d. Talia Fraser 6-1, 6-0; Brenna Bussinger d. Victoria VanWagner 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Rylee McFadden-Fiona Gale d. Catie Ryan-Yasmeen Muhammad 6-0, 6-2; Lily Zuzulock-Sophia Zheng d. Jocelyn Ziarko-Kayla Nichols.