HAMMONTON — Ava Fisher throws a bullpen session before each game.

"It just really helps me focus," the junior said.

Fisher pitched a complete game and struck out a season-high 13 to lead the St. Joseph Academy softball team to a 4-2 win over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic American Division game Tuesday.

This marked the first time these cross-city programs played each other since 2017. The Wildcats (4-1), winners of four straight games, are No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. The Blue Devils fell to 1-2.

"I felt like I was in a nice groove," said Fisher, who allowed four hits and walked six. "I felt like I was just flowing with the game. I felt we had great energy. The team was picking me up.

"I focus on throwing a bullpen every day before a game, and it really helps me focus. I get into the mindset of letting my defense back me up and just throw strikes," added Fisher, an East Carolina University commit whose pitches reach 65 mph.

Fisher struck out seven and allowed just one hit over the first three innings. Her offense thanked her with two runs in both the third and fourth innings, giving Fisher a cushion that proved to be important.

Fisher got into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings when the Blue Devils scored both their runs. In the bottom of the fourth, the Blue Devils' Alexa Panagopoylos homered to cut their deficit to 4-1. In the fifth, Sophia Vento scored on an error to make it 4-2.

"My arm was getting a little tired, but I knew I had to kick it back into high gear," Fisher said.

In both innings, the Blue Devils had bases loaded with one out after scoring, but Fisher got out of the jams. She did not allow a hit over the final two innings.

St. Joseph coach Les Olson saidm "Hammonton has some hitters in their lineup, and you have to try to keep them off-balance the best you could."

"She came out throwing strikes and really performed those first few innings," he said. "The homer she allowed came off the leadoff batter. Any shot like that is going to rattle a pitcher a little bit. So that set her back a little bit in that inning, but I thought she focused after and brought it home for us."

In the third, St. Joseph's Macie Jacquet singled in Angelina Bill, who had reached on an error. Alaina Dorsey walked and scored on an error to extend the lead to 2-0. Hammonton committed three errors that inning.

Hammonton pitcher Gracie Ravenkamp had two unearned runs and pitched very well. The Wildcats only had one hit over the final three innings and went down in order in the fifth and sixth because of her pitching, Hammonton Eric Shulman said.

"Fisher does a good job in the circle," Shulman said. "You knew runs were going to be a premium. I thought Gracie pitched very, very well. But we have to take care of the ball. They are going to get runners on, and they are good offensively. When you have an opportunity to limit bases, you have to do that. … You have to make them earn their runs."

In the fourth inning, Bella Ramos singled in Bella Davis, who had also singled, to extend the Wildcats' lead to 3-0. Dorsey doubled in Ramos to make it 4-0. Dorsey finished 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

"It was honestly a great game," Fisher said. "It's great when I have a cushion when I'm pitching and knowing I don't have to strike everyone out and having my defense pick me up."

Olson started at St. Joseph in 2017 and his team faced Hammonton in the annual Blue Devils Invitational. But since then, the teams had not played, he said. They tried to get a game in, but finding an open date wasn't always easy as the Blue Devils were in the Tri-County Conference for years before rejoining the CAL in the 2021-22 school year.

Olson started his high school coaching career at Sacred Heart, which closed in 2012. There, he had a strong rivalry with Vineland. So he was glad to see the Hammonton community come out and support this renewed rivalry Tuesday.

"It's nice to be back playing them," Olson said. "It has been a while."

Hammonton and St. Joseph will play again April 21.

Each season since their last meeting, the schools have tried to get a game in, Schulman said. But playing in other tournaments along with a conference schedule, "it's hard to pick those games up," Schulman said.

Hammonton will now look to even its record Thursday against Millville.

"It's things that are correctable," said Schulman.

