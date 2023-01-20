St. Joseph defeats Hammonton in OT

HAMMONTON — Will Spross remained focused.

“I was locked-in,” the freshman guard said.

Spross made a game-tying 3 with 31.7 seconds left in regulation Friday to lead the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team to a 74-67 overtime victory over Hammonton in a thrilling Cape-Atlantic League intradivision game.

The Wildcats (10-5) trailed 64-61 when Spross had an open look in the corner and sank the 3-point shot, forcing overtime and giving his team the chance to win. He made two free throws in overtime as the Wildcats outshot the Blue Devils 10-3.

“I knew my teammates had faith in me,” Spross said. “They trusted me. That’s why they gave me the ball. I just had confidence in myself as well to knock it down. I was really hype. Big win. Big win.”

St. Joseph coach Paul Rodio Jr. said Spross has “icewater in his veins.”

“He does make freshman mistakes, and we live with it,” said Rodio, noting he missed two free throws near the end of the Wildcats’ win over Holy Spirit on Thursday but stole the ball and made two key free throws.

Spross scored seven Friday.

“He was not playing well for three quarters, and then he hits a big shot,” Rodio said. “To me, that shows, if I am any type of coach, adversity — I hope he’s with us for four years.”

The game was tied 43-43 in the fourth quarter. But the last eight minutes were back-and-forth, and neither team had the lead for long. Nic Johnson made his fourth 3 of the game with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left to give Hammonton a 59-58 lead.

The Wildcats tied the game, but Kenny Smith made a basket to give the Blue Devils a 61-59 lead and then made two free throws to make it 63-59. St. Joe’s Devin Theophile made two free throws to cut the deficit to 63-61 with 56.1 seconds left.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored a game-high 29, including four in overtime, for the Wildcats. Theophile scored 14, Shamar Cox nine. Jared Demara scored eight, and Adrian Smith had seven.

Friday’s win was the Wildcats’ third in overtime this season.

“I know it’s not pretty all the time, but these kids are finding ways to win,” Rodio said. “That’s what makes every game so good. I mean, it’s taking years off my life, but starting 0-3 and winning 10 of the next 12, they deserve a lot of the credit. We are keeping our faith, and we are very excited.”

The Wildcats led 19-9 late in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils went on an 8-1 run to cut their deficit to 20-17 after eight minutes. St. Joseph extended its lead to 26-21 in the second, but Hammonton went on an 8-2 run and trailed just 29-28 at halftime.

Hammonton outscored St. Joseph 15-14 in the third quarter.

Rodio, who took over the program in 2014, said he lost to Hammonton in his first season. But the next few years, the Blue Devils were rebuilding.

“It wasn’t kind of these crazy games,” Rodio said.

But the last few years “have been a dogfight,” the coach added.

“I give credit to their coaches,” said Rodio, noting the “last two or three games have gone to overtime or double overtime.”

Smith scored 25 for Hammonton. He made a key basket in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 29-28 after the Blue Devils had trailed 26-21.

Azzir Smith-Bey scored 13, including a layup in the third to give the Blue Devils their first lead of the game. Johnson scored 12, and Ta’Vonne Barber added eight. Joe Gillen scored five, Chris Grier four.

“I’m just happy our kids fought,” Rodio said. “For them, it’s an emotional game. It’s a rival. They want to try and take their town back, as they say. But Hammonton is tough. They are tough. That kid Kenny is unbelievable.”