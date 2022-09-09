St. Joseph defeats fourth-ranked Holy Spirit 30-26

ABSECON — St. Joseph Academy quarterback Jimmy Mantuano started to cry as the final seconds ticked off the clock Friday night.

Senior running back/linebacker Richard Chandler shouted, “I’ve waited four years for this!”

Wildcats coach Paul Sacco turned and hugged his wife, Peggy.

The Wildcats have had countless big wins in Sacco’s 41 seasons as head coach.

Few were emotional as Friday night’s.

St. Joe scored with the big play and beat rival Holy Spirit 30-26. Junior wide receiver Nasir Mahmoud ran 46 yards for a touchdown and caught a 52-yard TD pass. Chandler returned an interception for a TD. Jamaad Davis returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score.

“This means everything to us,” Mantuano said. “I think we showed incredible grit and toughness. It doesn’t matter who was on the field. We came through. When it got tough, we made plays.

Sacco, who is the winningest coach in South Jersey history with 353 career victories, announced in August that this would be his last season as St. Joseph's coach. Games between the two rivals define both programs. St. Joseph leads the series 16-9, but the Wildcats hadn’t beaten Spirit since 2019.

Friday's game was also the final time Sacco might lead the Wildcats against Spirit. The teams could meet again in the postseason. On Friday, the Spartans' captains and head coach Andrew DiPasquale shook Sacco’s hand after the coin toss, while Spirit made an announcement celebrating Sacco’s career.

“To win it for him,” Chandler said, “meant the world for us. We don’t even care that it’s our last year. This is his last year.”

Spirit (2-1) entered the game with momentum after season-opening wins over Cherokee and Egg Harbor Township. The Spartans are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joe was coming off a 30-10 loss to St. Augustine Prep last week.

“We came out very nervous for the Prep game,” Mantuano said. ‘We’re a young team. We got the jitters out. This game was different. We started playing like ourselves.”

The Wildcats never trailed Friday. Mahmoud’s TD run on a sweep gave them a 6-0 lead.

“He (Mahmoud) made a big play when we needed it,” Mantuano said. “That really set the tone.”

Chandler’s 44-yard interception return made it 23-7 with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half. Chandler had a confession about the pick.

“In (English) class, I was (studying) that play,” Chandler said. “I got in trouble for it, but I guess it paid off.”

Once they fell behind, the Spartans were relentless in trying to come back. They consistently rallied behind quarterback Sean Burns (three TD passes) and running back Jahcere Ward (35 carries for 155 yards).

But they never got closer than four points.

Mantuano’s 52-yard pass to Mahmoud put the Wildcats up 30-20 with 2:51 left in the third quarter. That was one of several big throws Mantuano (7 of 11 for 125 yards) made.

St. Joseph had plenty of anxious moments in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats appeared to have the game clinched several times.

Davis intercepted a Spirit pass with less than two minutes to play. All the Wildcats needed to do was run out the clock. But they fumbled on their first play from scrimmage, and Spirit recovered.

Not to worry, however.

St. Joe came up with another interception. This one, by Julius Townsel, clinched the win.

Most of the Wildcats played both offense and defense. As the game went on, several of them cramped up, which didn’t make Sacco or his staff happy.

“We’re going to straighten that out,” Sacco said.

There was plenty of speculation before this season began and after last week's loss to St. Augustine about what type of team St. Joe would be. Had the game passed the program by?

St. Joe answered that question Friday.

“I’m proud of the kids for hanging in there,” Sacco said. “I’m proud of the coaches for hanging in there. This means a lot to this program. We’ve been hanging by our bootstraps for a long while now. I’m happy for the kids. This is a big win for them.”