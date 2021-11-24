St. Joseph caps season with a win over Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Kevin Mayfield didn’t know exactly how to explain what his St. Joseph Academy football career meant to him.

He just knew he loved every minute of it.

In his final high game, the Pleasantville resident rushed 24 times for 126 yards and a touchdown to propel the Wildcats to a 29-6 win Wednesday night.

Mayfield had tears in his eyes as St. Joe broke its post-game huddle.

“Last time playing St. Joe football,” Mayfield said. “From being on the sidelines cheering the older boys on to my last carry. I loved every single moment of it. I’m proud to be a Wildcat.”

Wednesday’s game matched two of South Jersey’s teams. Winslow Township (9-3) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles won the Central Jersey Group IV championship and will meet South Jersey champion Millville for the Regional Championship on Dec. 5 at Rutgers University. Winslow rested it starters in Wednesday’s second half.

St. Joe finishes the season 9-3. The Wildcats, ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11, lost to Red Bank Catholic 21-10 in the state Non-Public B semifinals last Friday.

Mayfield and the rest of the St. Joe seniors relished the chance to play one more game.