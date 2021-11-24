St. Joseph caps season with a win over Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Kevin Mayfield didn’t know exactly how to explain what his St. Joseph Academy football career meant to him.
He just knew he loved every minute of it.
In his final high game, the Pleasantville resident rushed 24 times for 126 yards and a touchdown to propel the Wildcats to a 29-6 win Wednesday night.
Mayfield had tears in his eyes as St. Joe broke its post-game huddle.
“Last time playing St. Joe football,” Mayfield said. “From being on the sidelines cheering the older boys on to my last carry. I loved every single moment of it. I’m proud to be a Wildcat.”
Wednesday’s game matched two of South Jersey’s teams. Winslow Township (9-3) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles won the Central Jersey Group IV championship and will meet South Jersey champion Millville for the Regional Championship on Dec. 5 at Rutgers University. Winslow rested it starters in Wednesday’s second half.
St. Joe finishes the season 9-3. The Wildcats, ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11, lost to Red Bank Catholic 21-10 in the state Non-Public B semifinals last Friday.
Mayfield and the rest of the St. Joe seniors relished the chance to play one more game.
"As soon as Coach (Paul) Sacco said (Winslow) wanted to play, we were off our feet,” Mayfield said. “We were so happy that we could play one more game together. The seniors were in tears, crying. We were so happy to get one more play, one more game to be around each other and have fun.”
St. Joe methodically pulled away from Winslow.
Mayfield gave the Wildcats the lead for good when he finished a 14-play, 70-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run to make it 10-6 St. Joe a 10-6 with 40 seconds left in the first half.
The Wildcats complemented Mayfield with several other standout performances. Senior running back Cohl Mercado rushed 11 times for 48 yards and a TD. Senior linebacker Tallen Murray and defensive tackle P.J. Wiliams each made a tackle for a loss. Nasir Mahmoud returned a punt 42 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter. Trevin DelGozzo kicked a 30-yard field goal.
St. Joe played this season without an official home field
“To end a season like this, it’s been a trying season, we’ve been on the road the whole time,” Sacco said. “Give the kids credit. They hung in all season long. It’s a good way for these seniors to end.”
Sacco said players such as Mayfield and their dedication to the program are at the core of St. Joe’s success.
“I’m just speechless,” Mayfield said, “that four years can go by so fast.”
St. Joseph;0 7 10 12-29
Winslow Township;0 6 0 0-6
SECOND QUARTER
SJ-DelGozzo 30 field goal
WT-Hamas 1 run (pass failed)
SJ-Mayfield 2 run (DelGozzo kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SJ-C. Mercado 4 run (DelGozzo kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ-Mahmoud 42 punt return (kick blocked)
SJ-T. Mercado 2 run (pass failed)
