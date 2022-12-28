St. Joseph boys win a thriller in 3OT over Ocean City: Roundup

The St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team earned its third win this season with a 75-74 triple-overtime victory over Ocean City in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic's Bill Osborn Consolation Game on Wednesday at Wildwoods Convention Center.

The Red Raiders led 45-34 after three quarters, but the Wildcats fought back and trailed by just three points with seconds left in regulation. Shamar Cox banked in a 3-pointer from about 25 feet at the fourth-quarter buzzer to tie the game 57-57 and force overtime.

"Adversity was looking at us right in the face," said St. Joseph coach Paul Rodio Jr., who has been preaching to his players all season to "just keep the faith and keep doing the right things every day."

The game was tied 64-64 after the first overtime. Ocean City's Omero Chevere made a 3 with 12 seconds left in the second overtime to tie the game 69-69, forcing a third overtime.

The Wildcats' Devon Theophile made a free throw with 10 seconds left to clinch the win in the third OT.

"I'm just happy with the kids fight," Rodio said. "We could've easily quit, but we didn't."

The win was St. Joseph's third in its last four games. St. Joseph, one of the perennial powers in the Cape-Atlantic League, started the season 0-3. That was a tough stretch for a team used to winning games, Rodio said.

St. Joseph lost to Ocean City 59-56 on Dec. 15.

"It was amazing," said Rodio, who told his players "the ball will bounce our way if we just keep the faith."

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 25, including six 3s, for the Wildcats. Theophile grabbed 23 rebounds and scored 21. Cox added 17 points. Jared Demara (six), Adrian Smith (four) and Will Spross (two) also scored.

Chevere scored 32 for the Red Raiders (3-3), Pat Grimley added 15, Dylan Schlatter and Shawn Sakers each scored 10. Charlie LaBarre (five) and Ben McGonigle (two) also scored.

Score at the Shore Tournament

Southern Reg. 51, Pleasantville 37: Tom Menegus scored 18 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rams (4-1). Leo Crowley scored 10 and had three steals. Caden Schubiger scored eight, Pat Gaffney added seven. Max DiPietro had five assists, five rebounds and four points. Justin Silva and Andy Falletta each scored two.

Marki Barnes scored 15 for Pleasantville (4-3), Ivan Mitchell added 10. Jalen Belfield and Damar Reeder each scored six.

ACIT Holiday Tournament

ACIT 64, Gloucester Tech 43: Jayden Lopez scored 16 for the Red Hawks (5-1). Desi Stroud scored 15 to go with six rebounds and two assists. Nasir Tucker scored 11 to go wit three rebounds and three assists. Yamdry Hernandez (six), Jameil Quintana (five), La'maj Owens and Abdul Hawkins (three each), Giancarlo Canayunan and Zahir Davis-Roberts (two each) and Jayden Peyton-Bailey (one) also scored.

Owen Bentley scored 16 for GCIT (2-4).

Other games

Pinelands Reg. 57, Steinert 54: Ashish Gainder made the game-winning 3 for the Wildcats (2-5). Ty Kline scored 13. Josh Barongo scored 12 and had 10 rebounds. Aiden Falduto and Matt Davis each scored 10. Gerald Newsome finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Paulsboro 60, Bridgeton 44: Antonio Pandolfo scored 16 for Paulsboro (4-1). Zikwon Anderson scored 19 for the Bulldogs (1-5). Xzayvion Sharpe (eight), Rodrigo Gonzalez (seven), Jameel Purnell (six) and Martavian Brown and Luis Rivera (two each) also scored.

Girls basketball

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Showcase Game

Holy Spirit 56, St. Huberts 20: Kira Murray scored a game-high 23 points, including three 3s for the Spartans (5-1). Sabrina Little scored 12 for Holy Spirit, and Lauren Cella added five. Kieran Brewster, Reilly Byrnes and Ava Catona each scored three. Angelina Bell, Cece Bell, Laura Livingston and Grace Fishbein each scored two. The Spartans led 39-9 at halftime.

Alyssa Browning scored six for St. Huberts.

ACIT Holiday Tournament

Medford Tech 54, ACIT 19: Pate Riffle scored 22 for Medford Tech (3-2). Jada Jacobs added 14. The Red Hawks fell to 1-4. No further information was available.

KSA Tournament

Catholic H.S. (Virginia) 52, Egg Harbor Twp. 13: Lyla Brown scored five for the Eagles (3-2). Ava Kraybill, Lindsay Dodd, Averie Harding and Eva Derbyshire each scored two. EHT trailed 28-9 at halftime.

Egg Harbor Twp. 37, Bayside (Florida) 16: Kraybill scored eight for the Eagles (4-2). Kara Wilson scored six, Brown and Harding each added five. Dodd and Alina Gonzalez (four each) and Derbyshire (two) also scored