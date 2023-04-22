Jimmy Mantuano pitched a complete game, struck out six and allowed just three hits to lead the St. Joseph Academy baseball team to a 7-2 victory over Haddon Township in a nonconference game Saturday.
Mantuano also singled and scored two runs. Gavin Steiner went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Colin Ahart doubled an had two RBIs. Gavin Ramsi added two RBIs and a run. Nick Melchiore singled doubled and scored two.
Haddon Township fell to 6-7.
Old Bridge 10, No. 1 St. Augustine 5: Logan Franks singled and had two RBIs for the Hermits (9-2). Joe Erace went 2 for with a double, a run and an RBI. Gabe Gillespie went 2 for 3 with a run. Marco Levari, DJ Lloyd and Jack Cappuccio each scored a run. The Hermits are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Old Bridge (8-3) scored three in the fifth inning and four in the sixth. Justin Hascup stuck out six in five innings to earn the win. Mike Villani went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs.
People are also reading…
Bridgeton 6, LEAP Academy 5: The Bulldogs trailed 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning of a Delaney Classic consolation game. Ahmiere Wilmore was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, two outs and a full count to tie the game. Marshon Green hit a two-run single to give Bridgeton a 6-3 lead. Enrique Pantaleon went 2 for 2 with two runs for the Bulldogs (2-10). Green singled and had two RBIs. Leroy Ortiz Rodriguez earned the win, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings.
Juan Espinal doubled and had three RBIs for LEAP Academy (0-9).
No. 7 Egg Harbor Township 8, Vineland 1: EHT pitcher Troy Sabott went 6 and two-thirds innings, gave up one run on four hits, struck out three and walked two. Jason Salsbery was 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI for the seventh-ranked Eagles (7-4), and Jacob Cagna went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Cameron Flukey, Joey Velardi and Michael Piskun each went 2 for 4, and Velardi had two stolen bases. For Vineland (8-3), Anthony Rakotz was 2 for 4.
Al Hedelt Tournament
Cedar Creek 4, Paulsboro 3: The Pirates rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jerry McGowan went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Ryan Manning and Richie Gonzales each had a hit and an RBI. Sean O'Kane and Nate Winterbottom both went 2 for 3. Paulsboro (3-7) scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning.
Cedar Creek 3, Pennsville 2: Cedar Creek (10-2) scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning. O'Kane went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Manning and Justin Eifert were each 1 for 3 with a run. McGowan doubled. Pennsville (7-5) scored its second run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.