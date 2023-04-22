Jimmy Mantuano pitched a complete game, struck out six and allowed just three hits to lead the St. Joseph Academy baseball team to a 7-2 victory over Haddon Township in a nonconference game Saturday.

Mantuano also singled and scored two runs. Gavin Steiner went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Colin Ahart doubled an had two RBIs. Gavin Ramsi added two RBIs and a run. Nick Melchiore singled doubled and scored two.

Haddon Township fell to 6-7.

Old Bridge 10, No. 1 St. Augustine 5: Logan Franks singled and had two RBIs for the Hermits (9-2). Joe Erace went 2 for with a double, a run and an RBI. Gabe Gillespie went 2 for 3 with a run. Marco Levari, DJ Lloyd and Jack Cappuccio each scored a run. The Hermits are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

Old Bridge (8-3) scored three in the fifth inning and four in the sixth. Justin Hascup stuck out six in five innings to earn the win. Mike Villani went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs.

Bridgeton 6, LEAP Academy 5: The Bulldogs trailed 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning of a Delaney Classic consolation game. Ahmiere Wilmore was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, two outs and a full count to tie the game. Marshon Green hit a two-run single to give Bridgeton a 6-3 lead. Enrique Pantaleon went 2 for 2 with two runs for the Bulldogs (2-10). Green singled and had two RBIs. Leroy Ortiz Rodriguez earned the win, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings.

Juan Espinal doubled and had three RBIs for LEAP Academy (0-9).

No. 7 Egg Harbor Township 8, Vineland 1: EHT pitcher Troy Sabott went 6 and two-thirds innings, gave up one run on four hits, struck out three and walked two. Jason Salsbery was 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI for the seventh-ranked Eagles (7-4), and Jacob Cagna went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Cameron Flukey, Joey Velardi and Michael Piskun each went 2 for 4, and Velardi had two stolen bases. For Vineland (8-3), Anthony Rakotz was 2 for 4.

Al Hedelt Tournament

Cedar Creek 4, Paulsboro 3: The Pirates rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jerry McGowan went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Ryan Manning and Richie Gonzales each had a hit and an RBI. Sean O'Kane and Nate Winterbottom both went 2 for 3. Paulsboro (3-7) scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning.

Cedar Creek 3, Pennsville 2: Cedar Creek (10-2) scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning. O'Kane went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Manning and Justin Eifert were each 1 for 3 with a run. McGowan doubled. Pennsville (7-5) scored its second run in the bottom of the seventh inning.