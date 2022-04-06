St. Joseph Academy's Jahqir Haley to play football at Sacred Heart University

St. Joseph Academy football player Jahqir Haley liked Sacred Heart University so much that he committed to the school while still on his visit there in Fairfield, Connecticut, in February. He signed a national letter of intent three days later.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Haley will attend Sacred Heart and play football for the Pioneers, an NCAA Division I team in the Football Championship Subdivision. He’ll receive a partial athletic and academic scholarship which covers most expenses.

“What I liked the most was that the team was like family and everybody stuck together,” said Haley, an 18-year-old Mays Landing resident who formerly lived in Pleasantville. “It was the only college I went to visit. I met the coaches and really liked them. They were more than just coaches. They were always there for the players.

“I liked the area and the campus. It was not too big and not too small. It was the right size, so everyone can get around. I talked to the players and coaches about classes. It’s a two-hour, 45-minute drive (away). It’s pretty close, so I’m happy my family will get to come up. It’s very cold, but I’m not really worried about that.”

Sacred Heart went 8-4 in 2021, including 6-1 in the Northeast Conference, losing only to Bryant, 17-6 in the conference. The Pioneers had conference wins over Merrimack, Central Connecticut State, Duquesne, Saint Francis, Wagner and Long Island. Sacred Heart was 6-0 at home.

Haley, a safety and wide receiver, will play a defensive position called "star," which combines the skills of a safety and linebacker.

“I’ll be up there guarding receivers and playing in the box to make tackles,” Haley said. “Coach (Mark) Nofri had a winning season last year and he’s committed to winning. The coaches are really nice guys. I liked the stadium and the turf field. It’s pretty exciting, I can’t wait.”

Haley transferred from Holy Spirit following his sophomore year, and had two big years for St. Joseph. He helped the Wildcats go 9-3 this past fall, including 5-0 in the West Jersey Football League Continental Division. St. Joe got to the State Non-Public B semifinals before losing to Red Bank Catholic 21-10.

At safety, Haley had 19 solo tackle and 19 tackle assists. He had five tackles for losses. He had three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.

He also played wide receiver and had 15 catches for 142 yards and one touchdown. He had three runs for a total of 17 yards and one TD.

“Jahqir is very skilled and he’s a very hard worker,” St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco said. “He has the attributes of a very good college player. He had a great season.

“We’ve sent several kids there (Sacred Heart) and they’ve all done so well. It’s a great opportunity. They have great academics and you’ll be continuing your Catholic education. All our kids there have been very successful, and he will be too.”

St. Joseph graduates who have played at Sacred Heart include twin-brothers Salaam and A’Laam Horne, J.D. DiRenzo, CJ LaFragola and Phil Paulhill.

As a junior in 2020, Haley was a first-team Press All-Star with 10 interceptions and four fumble recoveries. St. Joseph went 7-2 in a COVID-19-impacted season. He was named to the Defensive First Team of the MaxPreps Small School All-American Team.

