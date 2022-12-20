St. Joseph Academy tops Holy Spirit for first win of season

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team put together a strong first-half performance and earned its first win of the season.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored a team-leading 19 points to lead the Wildcats to a 73-57 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at St. Augustine Prep’s Spina Gymnasium.

The Wildcats (1-3) led 29-19 and 45-27 at halftime. The game was tied 11-11 in the first quarter, but St. Joseph soon went on a 14-4 run and led 25-15.

Rodriguez made three 3-pointers.

“I feel pretty good,” said Rodriguez, 18, of Vineland. “We started off slow, went 0-3. So, getting this win was really big for all of us.”

Devon Theophile scored 15, including 7 for 7 from the free-throw line, for St. Joseph. Jared Demara and Will Spross scored 14 and 10, respectively.

Holy Spirit outscored the Wildcats 13-11 in the third quarter and opened the fourth on a 6-2 run. Starting fast was important for the Wildcats, Rodriguez said.

“We are just going to take the energy we have now and just carry it on,” the senior said. “Hopefully everything stays how it is.”

Amari Stokes (six), Shamar Cox (five) and Jason Umosella and Aidan Hopson (two each) also scored for St. Joseph. The team was very excited after the game and aims to build on this, Rodriguez said.

The Spartans’ Emmett Kane scored a game- high 20, including three 3s. Jayden Llanos and Peaky Rosebourough each scored 11.

The Spartans (0-3) trailed 43-21 late in the third. Rocco Arici (four) Mason Forte and Jordan Coles (three each), David Legette and Tahmir Jones (two each) and Sean Burns (one) also scored.

“Right now, we are just playing in spurts, and we have to play for the full 32 minutes,” Holy Spirit coach Kyle Dhyne said. “That’s what I told those guys. And St. Joe shot the ball really well early on. I’m proud of our kids for battling.”

The Spartans will look for their first win Wednesday when they host Cedar Creek, which is currently 2-1..

“We just have to keep working and keep grinding, and we will get better,” Dhyne said.