 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who are sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY 73, HOLY SPIRIT 57

St. Joseph Academy tops Holy Spirit for first win of season

  • 0

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team put together a strong first-half performance and earned its first win of the season.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored a team-leading 19 points to lead the Wildcats to a 73-57 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at St. Augustine Prep’s Spina Gymnasium.

The Wildcats (1-3) led 29-19 and 45-27 at halftime. The game was tied 11-11 in the first quarter, but St. Joseph soon went on a 14-4 run and led 25-15.

Rodriguez made three 3-pointers.

“I feel pretty good,” said Rodriguez, 18, of Vineland. “We started off slow, went 0-3. So, getting this win was really big for all of us.”

Devon Theophile scored 15, including 7 for 7 from the free-throw line, for St. Joseph. Jared Demara and Will Spross scored 14 and 10, respectively.

People are also reading…

Holy Spirit outscored the Wildcats 13-11 in the third quarter and opened the fourth on a 6-2 run. Starting fast was important for the Wildcats, Rodriguez said.

“We are just going to take the energy we have now and just carry it on,” the senior said. “Hopefully everything stays how it is.”

Amari Stokes (six), Shamar Cox (five) and Jason Umosella and Aidan Hopson (two each) also scored for St. Joseph. The team was very excited after the game and aims to build on this, Rodriguez said.

The Spartans’ Emmett Kane scored a game- high 20, including three 3s. Jayden Llanos and Peaky Rosebourough each scored 11.

The Spartans (0-3) trailed 43-21 late in the third. Rocco Arici (four) Mason Forte and Jordan Coles (three each), David Legette and Tahmir Jones (two each) and Sean Burns (one) also scored.

“Right now, we are just playing in spurts, and we have to play for the full 32 minutes,” Holy Spirit coach Kyle Dhyne said. “That’s what I told those guys. And St. Joe shot the ball really well early on. I’m proud of our kids for battling.”

The Spartans will look for their first win Wednesday when they host Cedar Creek, which is currently 2-1..

“We just have to keep working and keep grinding, and we will get better,” Dhyne said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News