Paul Rodio Jr. misses his old gymnasium.

Over the last couple of years, St. Joseph Academy sports teams have grown accustomed to not having a home.

In April 2020, the Diocese of Camden made the decision to close St. Joseph High School and four other schools, citing financial concerns and declining enrollment. But community and alumni support allowed the school to remain open under the name St. Joseph Academy, which is not associated with the diocese.

But the diocese owned the Wildcats' athletic facilities, so for more than two years the teams haven been using other fields or gyms, such as the Boyer Avenue Recreational Park in Hammonton, where the field hockey and boys soccer team played in the fall. The football team has been strictly on the road the last couple seasons.

"The diocese had to do what they had to do, so we try to spin it as a positive and try to use it as a way to get us a little tougher," said Rodio, who has coached the boys basketball team since 2014. "When we are in those tougher games, the team is not really affected because they are used to being in adverse situations. That's the way I try to get through it."

That could change soon for some of the school's teams, as St. Joseph and the City of Hammonton are building a turf field at the Hammonton Recreation Park on Moss Mill Road, Wildcats athletic director Tim Fingerhut said. Construction is set to begin this winter or in the early spring.

“We are excited,” said Fingerhut, noting all the approvals have been made for the turf field, which will be at the entrance of the park that has existing lights.

The aim is for football, soccer, field hockey and their newly added lacrosse teams to play on the turf. The boys and girls lacrosse teams will start as junior varsity programs this year.

"It has been difficult the last couple of years, especially with football," Fingerhut said. “We are making progress, which is great. We are happy with the direction our school and our sports teams are going.”

St. Joseph might plan to get a new gym, Rodio said. "I think it would be great," he added.

Still, the current situation is difficult.

The girls play their home games at Victory Bible Church in Hammonton. The boys rent St. Augustine Prep's gym. Some games are played at Buena Regional Middle School.

The Wildcats used to play their basketball games at St. Joseph Regional Elementary School on 3rd Street, but that building is owned by the diocese. St. Joseph had some great victories in that gym, including its last winter on that court in 2019-20.

Rodio, whose team is 11-11 this season, said he tries to mold his mindset as a coach after former St. Anthony's coach Bob Hurley, because before that school closed, his powerhouse teams faced similar obstacles in finding places to play.

"It's not easy. It was a big advantage, and teams would come in and get walloped in our gym," Rodio said. "But what are we going to do about it? We can either get through it or sit there and complain.

"It's a shame because I just loved my old gym and want it back."

Despite the challenge, things are still manageable, Fingerhut said. He added the staff at St. Augustine and the Buena School District are "all great to work with."

That also holds true with those at the Victory Bible Church, including Pastor Anthony Parise, a St. Joseph graduate.

The church has a traditional-sized high school court, Fingerhut said. The seating capacity is small, but there have been enough fans for their games.

“The court is fantastic,” Fingerhut said. “It’s been a blessing for us to utilize that.”

St. Joseph girls basketball coach Ryan Staiger agreed. He also noted the players feel as if it is their own gym because they also practice there. Last winter, the team practiced in the small gym at the school and played at Buena Middle School.

"It's a nice changeup from last year," Staiger said. "It's basically becoming ours. It's something we honed on and are proud of. … It's just a good feeling to have something that resembles a home court gym for us, since the boys don't have one and the girls haven't had one in a while, too."

The boys team still practices in the small gym at the school, where the Wildcats' wrestling team competes. The wrestling team hosts duals and tri-meets there and does not need to rent a place. The softball team still plays on the field near the school, but the baseball team has to use Hammonton Lake Park.

'Some obstacles along the way'

Fingerhut did not go into full detail about the financial aspects of renting out all these facilities, but the school has been OK in that department, the athletic director added.

The more challenging aspect is from a logistical standpoint and making sure the games get played. Sometimes, St. Joseph cannot get into a certain facility until later in the night.

Fingerhut has to make sure transportation and officials are available. This just adds to the workload of an athletic director, but "it’s an easier process working with great people."

“It’s challenging because you are kind of at the mercy of the availability of those venues," Fingerhut said. "Some obstacles along the way, but our kids have been resilient throughout and accepted the challenge at this point."

The girls basketball team does not need to work around other teams' schedules because the church is like the Wildcats' home, Staiger said.

"It's nice to have," he said. "It's beautiful."

The girls volleyball team also used Victory Bible Church in the fall. As with St. Augustine and Buena Middle School, St. Joseph has to rent the building. But the church has given the school a "very good deal, and they have been very generous," Fingerhut said.

“It has been great for both of those teams to have the opportunity and ability to play there," Fingerhut added. "It’s only a couple miles from school, so it’s actually been a huge help for us. And the girls seem to like it over there quite a bit, which is great."

Staiger also said he was grateful for the staff at the church. The girls were a junior varsity team last season but now play a varsity schedule. The Wildcats (6-9) are still building, so they lack some experience.

"But one thing we definitely have is a gym we can use and call it home," Staiger said. "I'm glad for it and hope we get to call it home for a couple more years."

