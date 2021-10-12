St. Joseph Academy reaches deal with Hammonton to build artificial turf field

St. Joseph Academy announced Tuesday that is has reached an agreement with Hammonton to develop a new turf field at the Hammonton Recreational Complex on Moss Mill Road.
The field will be available to host football, boys and girls soccer, lacrosse and field hockey practices and other sports-related games and events.
The new turf field will be shared by St. Joseph’s athletic teams and Hammonton youth organizations, and will provide a superior playing surface.
A St. Joseph Academy news release said the field is being designed to enhance the overall fan experience for parents, athletes, students, and the general community, and will include new seating, a press box, and additional features.
The news release said the field will provide an optimal playing experience, in all weather conditions, for student-athletes and demonstrates SJA’s and Hammonton’s commitment to providing athletes with the safety and performance they need to perform at their best.
The St. Joseph football team hasn’t had a home field since the original high school was closed by the Diocese of Camden in 2020. The diocese owned the Wood Street Athletic Complex, which housed Bill Bendig Memorial Field.
Since most professional teams play on full field turf surfaces, the field will also help condition athletes who plan to compete in college or the next level.
“Through our partnership with the Town of Hammonton, the new turf field will greatly improve the playing experience for SJA’s student-athletes and Hammonton’s youth athletes,” said Jeff Umosella, SJA’s chairman of the board of trustees, in the release. “We’re extremely excited to get started on the construction. It’s a project that will undoubtedly enhance and contribute to the continued success of SJA and Hammonton. I sincerely thank the Mayor and Town Council, among others, for their vision and cooperation on this project.”
The Hammonton Recreation Complex agreement sets forth an initial term of 25 years, with the ability to renew for 10 additional years. The new field is expected to be completed in time for the fall 2022 sports season.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
