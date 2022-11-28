St. Joseph Academy names a former Hammonton star its new head football coach

Ron Dorsey is ready for his new journey.

He knows it’s not going to be easy.

St. Joseph Academy named Dorsey its new head football coach Monday. Dorsey, who had been a Wildcats assistant, replaces Paul Sacco, who stepped down after this season as the winningest coach in South Jersey history with a career record of 358-75-5 in 41 seasons. St. Joseph won 20 state championships since the state Non-Pubic playoffs began in 1993.

The Wildcats finished this season 6-4, losing their finale 42-17 to Winslow Township on Wednesday night.

“I tell people all the time we’re not changing tradition,” Dorsey said. “The tradition is going to stay here. It’s just a new era. I’m ready to go on this journey. It’s not going to be easy, but you know what? I’m ready for the challenge. ”

Dorsey, a 1997 Hammonton graduate, was one of the top football and baseball players in Blue Devils history. The Florida Marlins drafted him in the 33rd round of the 1997 draft. He was the 1997 Press Male Athlete of the Year.

“Every emotion that you can have is hitting me right now,” Dorsey said. “I’m excited. I’m happy. I’m sad to see Coach (Sacco) go. It’s so surreal now. I’m still in shock right now. I’m still in the beginning process of thinking about everything.”

Dorsey, 43, has been an assistant for the past three years. He was the defensive coordinator this season. Dorsey works at the school in student services.

“Mr. Dorsey has proven, in both his time at St. Joseph Academy and in my conversations with him, that he is a person of the highest character and integrity who cares deeply about our student-athletes. He is committed to their well-being and success in the classroom, on the field, and in life beyond St. Joseph Academy.” school President Stephen Cappuccio said in a release.

Dorsey said his familiarity with the players will help him make the transition to head coach.

“The kids know what type of person I am, what type of man I am, what type of coach I am,” he said. "They know I’m going to give them everything that I have. I’m going to be fair, and I’m going to show them love. I think that’s the main reason we’re going to be successful moving forward. They know me already.”

As a player, Dorsey led Hammonton to the 1996 South Jersey Group II championship. Hammonton and St. Joe are big rivals. He said his friends have teased him about coaching the Wildcats.

“When I first got here three years ago, (those friends) were like, ‘Are you crazy? You’re going to put the red on?’ ” Dorsey said with a laugh. “God has a plan for me. God put me here for a reason. I’m part of the St. Joe family. I grew up in (Hammonton). The relationships I’ve built growing up and the relationships I have now have prepared me for this. I know this town. I’m from this town. That’s going to help me with my coaching career going forward.”