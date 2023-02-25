The St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team rallied from a 15-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Doan Academy 77-71 in a South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal Friday night.
Devin Theophile scored 25 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for the winning Wildcats.
Shamar Cox had 23 points, six assists and four steals for St. Joe. Arnaldo Rodriguez went 13 for 13 from the foul line and scored 23 for St. Joe.
The fourth-seeded Wildcats will play at top-seeded St. Rose of Belmar in the semifinals Monday.
