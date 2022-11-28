St. Joe names new football coach

St. Joseph Academy has a new football coach.

The Hammonton school named assistant Ron Dorsey head coach Monday. Dorsey replaces Paul Sacco, who stepped down after this season concluded last week as the winningest coach in South Jersey history with a career record of 358-75-5 in 41 seasons. St. Joe finihed 6-4 and reached the South Jersey Non-Public semifinals this year, losing to eventual champion DePaul Catholic.

Dorsey has been a St. Joe assistant for the past three years and was the Wildcats defensive coordinator this past season. He works in the St. Joe office of student services.

A 1997 Hammonton High School graduate, Dorsey is one of the top football and baseball players in Hammonton history. The Florida Marlins drafted him in the 33rd round of the 1997 draft. He was the 1997 Press Male Athlete of the Year

“It is with great enthusiasm and confidence that St. Joseph Academy welcomes Mr. Dorsey as our new head football coach. Mr. Dorsey has proven, in both his time at St. Joseph Academy and in my conversations with him, that he is a person of the highest character and integrity who cares deeply about our student-athletes. He is committed to their well-being and success in the classroom, on the field, and in life beyond St. Joseph Academy.” SJA President, Stephen Cappuccio said in a school release.

