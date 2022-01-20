 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joe boys basketball team rebounds from adversity with win over Holy Spirit
0 Comments

St. Joe boys basketball team rebounds from adversity with win over Holy Spirit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
011022-pac-spt-seagull

On January 9 2022, at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, St.Joe's vs Haddonfield boys in the Seagull Classic basketball tournament. St.Joe's #13 Arnaldo Rodriguez with a shot on net.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team rebounded from adversity with one of its most impressive performance of the season Thursday night.

The Wildcats controlled the game from the opening tip and beat Holy Spirit 60-41 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game. The win came two days after Lower Cape May upset St. Joe in overtime. The Wildcats had lost three of their last four games heading into Thursday.

“It was a big win after handling a lot of adversity,” St. Joe coach Paul Rodio said. “We have a brand new team (this season). It takes time.”

Arnaldo Rodrigez sank two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help spark St. Joe to a fast start. He finished with a game high 27. Senior point guard Ja’son Prevard scored 10, grabbed eight rebounds and had seven assists. Devon Theophile, a transfer from Winslow Township, scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The 6-foot-5 Theophile just became eligible this week. He played his freshman year at St. Joe before leaving for Winslow.

“He’s a big post presence for us,” Rodio said, “that can do a lot of little things.”

St. Joe, which is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 8-3. Holy Spirit dropped to 5-5.

St. Joseph 13 15 17 15 – 60

Holy Spirit 5 9 11 16 - 41

SJ-Harvey-Williams 3, Prevard 10, DeMara 3, Rodriguez 27, Theophile 14, McGraw 3

HS-Smith 9, Wilkins 9, K. Gilliam 12, Llanos 6, Kane 3, Roseborough 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News