St. Joe boys basketball team rebounds from adversity with win over Holy Spirit

St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team rebounded from adversity with one of its most impressive performance of the season Thursday night.

The Wildcats controlled the game from the opening tip and beat Holy Spirit 60-41 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game. The win came two days after Lower Cape May upset St. Joe in overtime. The Wildcats had lost three of their last four games heading into Thursday.

“It was a big win after handling a lot of adversity,” St. Joe coach Paul Rodio said. “We have a brand new team (this season). It takes time.”

Arnaldo Rodrigez sank two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help spark St. Joe to a fast start. He finished with a game high 27. Senior point guard Ja’son Prevard scored 10, grabbed eight rebounds and had seven assists. Devon Theophile, a transfer from Winslow Township, scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The 6-foot-5 Theophile just became eligible this week. He played his freshman year at St. Joe before leaving for Winslow.

“He’s a big post presence for us,” Rodio said, “that can do a lot of little things.”