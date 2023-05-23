The St. Joseph Academy baseball team beat visiting Moorestown Friends School 10-0 in five innings Tuesday in the first round of the South Jersey Non-Public B playoffs.
Winning pitcher Lucas Middleton went five innings and scattered four hits, with five strikeouts and two walks.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats (7-13) will play at No. 2 Ranney School on Friday for a quarterfinal game.
Scott Digerolamo went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for St. Joseph, and Jimmy Mantuano was 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs. Ty Powell tripled, Gavin Steiner doubled, and Jake Marootian was 2 for 2, scored one run and drove in two.
Moorestown Friends (6-9) was the 10th seed.
Cape May Tech 7, East Brunswick Magnet 4 (9 innings): Cape May Tech scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning of the New Jersey Technical School Athletic Conference Groups 1 and 2 semifinal game.
Tanner Oliva went 3 for 3 for the visiting Hawks (11-9). Ron Neenhold added two doubles, two runs and an RBI, and Sheldon Marsden went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI.
The score was tied at 2-2 until the ninth inning, and EBM (12-10) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Holy Spirit 14, Pleasantville 4: The host Spartans (10-12) totaled 11 hits and ended the game in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
Eddie Wisham went 2 for 2 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs for Holy Spirit. Peyton Petrosh and Torrance Cooper each added two hits. Will Norman homered, scored two runs and knocked in three.
For Pleasantville (5-19), Luis Parra-Bautista was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, and Darian Prensa added a hit and an RBI.
Wildwood 10, Camden Academy 2: Ryan Troiano struck out eight and allowed two hits in five innings to earn the win.
Troiano also went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Junior Hans went 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs for the Warriors (13-11). Harley Buscham singled, scored two and added an RBI. Logan Totten went 2 for 3 and scored. Ryan Jarvie doubled and scored. Anthony Freeman singled and scored.
Frandy Rodriguez hit an RBI single for Camden Academy Charter (3-7).
