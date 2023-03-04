ATLANTIC CITY — St. Augustine Prep senior Richie Grungo and Southern Regional junior Matt Henrich are the best in the state.

Grungo defeated Yannis Charles of St Joseph Montvale with a 5-1 decision in overtime to win the 144-pound wrestling title at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Henrich won a 3-1 decision over St. Augustine’s Brady Conlin in the 150 championship.

Grungo and Henrich are the first local wrestlers to win a state title since Holy Spirit graduate Pat D’Arcy, who won the 126 championship in 2015.

St. Augustine's most recent winner was Jack Clark in 2014, which Grungo got to witness because it was the first year he attended the state tournament as a spectator.

“It’s kind of funny,” Grungo said. "It’s pretty cool. That was the last time we won a state until now, my senior year."

Before Saturday, the most recent Southern wrestler to win a state title was Glenn Carson in 2009.

"It's amazing to break that streak," Henrich said. "That was so long ago. I guess I had to break that streak. (Southern's) Riley (O'Boyle) lost an ultimate ride-out match (in the 215 championship). He almost had it. I knew I had to go out there and get it done."

Grungo (30-2) had an escape in the second period to take a 1-0 lead. Charles’ third-period escape tied the match and forced overtime. Grungo won the championship with a takedown and two-point near fall. When it was tied at 1-1, Grungo said, he knew he had to remain patient.

"I knew if I just kept pushing the pace that I would get one eventually," said Grungo, who added he did not sleep much Friday night and that "every single scenario was going through my head."

But Grungo wrestled his title match at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, so he got to rest for most of the day. And that's good because "I'm definitely not getting much sleep (Saturday night). I'm going to be celebrating with my team and family," Grungo said.

After Grungo won, he spiked his headpiece and leaped in the arms of St. Augustine coach Bill Ward.

"He's been my guy throughout all of this," Grungo said. "Every win and every loss, he has been right there for me."

Grungo (30-2) won the District 32 title for the second straight year. Grungo, who is committed to Lehigh University, also won the Region 8 championship.

"It's hard to put into words," Ward said. "Talk about a kid who has totally worked for it, Richie has worked for it."

Ward coached Clark when he won the 2014 championship.

"He is a great kid to break the streak," Ward said of Grungo. "Just an awesome kid. I'm so glad we broke the streak."

Henrich (40-3) had an escape in the first period to go up 1-0. He had a takedown in the third to extend his lead to 3-0.

"That changed the match completely. After that takedown, I knew I just had to make him come to me," Henrich said. "I got it done."

There was so much excitement after the match, including a big hug with Southern coach Dan Roy.

Henrich, who is committed to Rutgers University, captured District 25 and Region 7 titles for the second straight season. Last season, he placed seventh at the state tournament.

"It's an amazing feeling for my family, coaches and teammates," Henrich said. "I'm so excited."

Conlin won the District 32 and Region 8 titles. He wrestled for Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Florida, before enrolling at St. Augustine. Conlin (19-2) is nationally ranked.

"My mindset is always to go out there and have fun," Henrich said. "I just went out there and wrestled my match and got it done."

As a freshman and sophomore, Conlin wrestled at Williamstown and Washington Township, respectively. He is a two-time region champion and a three-time state placewinner (top eight in his weight class).

"He was right there," Ward said of Conlin. "It could've gone the other way. I'm just really proud of Brady. I'm really proud of Richie. It went right for one and wrong for the other. That's all."

